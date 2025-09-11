Sunset World Group Will Celebrate Mexico’s Independence with Activities and Shows in its Six Hotels

Sunset World Group will celebrate with pride the Independence of México in its six properties in Cancún and the Riviera Maya: Hacienda Tres Ríos, Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina, Sunset Fishermen, Ocean Spa and Laguna Suites, where the Mexican spirit will be experienced from September 12th to 16th with activities full of tradition, flavor and joy for everyone in the family.

In a festive atmosphere, each hotel will offer a special program with cultural, sporting, gastronomic activities and night shows, all set to music and Mexican colors.

Hacienda Tres Ríos

Members and guests wil enjoy a week full of fun, highlighting activities such as mezcalita tasting, dance and cumbia lessons, and plate preparations such as pambazos, pozole and churros. The 15th of September will close the celebrations with a great Mexican Fiesta on the esplanade, which will include a show, mariachi and the traditional Cry of Independence.

Sunset Fishermen

This intimate resort will offer authentic experiences such as the preparation of red enchiladas with pollo, trompo tournament and the Mexican tap lesson. The nights will be bright with live music and Mexican trivia, and on September 16th the celebration will end with a Mexican macho cry contest and a taco tasting.

Sunset Royal

The celebration will include family dynamics such as zumba with adelitas and decorating charro sombreros, as well as tasting micheladas, tinga empanadas and chorizo sopes. On. September 15th the hotel will offer a joyful Independence of México celebration on the beach and a vibrant night show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunset Marina

This charming hotel will join the celebration with activities such as tequila volleyball, breaking the piñata, tastings of chile relleno tacos and carnitas, and original cocktails like El Catrín and México in the flesh. Creativity will be spilled over into workshops of Mexican crafts.

Ocean Spa

At Ocean Spa, the national spirit will be experinced with karaoke, foam party, kayak tour, activities such as acuazumba to the rhythm of Mexico and contests such as Mexicans to the scream of beer. The 15th of September will be special with live mariachi and a colorful Mexican kermesse.

Laguna Suites

This boutique hotel will offer a relaxed but very Mexican experience, with Mexican bingo afternoons, tequila tastings and Mexican snacks, and dance lessons such as “Y la Chona se mueve”. On the 16th the celebration will close with a beer contest and a delicious aguachile tasting.

Sunset World Group thus reaffirms its commitment to sharing the best of Mexican culture with its members and guests, making these national celebration an unforgettable experience in the paradise of the Mexican Caribbean. ¡Viva Mexico!

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company’s carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.