Tignes – What’s New for the 2025–2026 Season?

163 days of skiing – that is how many days skiers and boarders can look forward to from end November in Tignes. The season will kick off on 22 November 2025 and throughout the season, visitors can experience new infrastructure, new attractions, and a continued focus on the green agenda. The season concludes on 3 May 2026.

The 2025 – 2026 winter season kicks off on Saturday 22 November, and as per usual, Tignes is making a memorable weekend out of it with tourism professionals, shopkeepers, instructors and seasonal workers joining forces to start it off. From 29 November 2025, the Tignes-Val d’Isère link will be open for full access to the ski area. Day passes are priced from €58 for Tignes-only access during early and late season periods, with children under eight and seniors over 75 skiing free. Day passes covering Tignes-Val d’Isère start at €64 during the low season and €75 from 13 December – 24 April.

New Infrastructure

The Six-Seater Aiguille Percée Chairlift will start operations

The resort’s most significant infrastructure development is the installation of a new six-seater chairlift at L’Aiguille Percée. The state-of-the-art lift, travelling at six metres per second with an hourly capacity of 2,800 skiers, provides fast access to the legendary Aiguille Percée area - recently featured in a viral video by freerider Candide Thovex. The new chairlift completes the transformation of the ski lift network in the Tignes le Lac and Tignes les Brévières sectors, following last year’s replacement of the Marais chairlift.

New activities

Adventure Park Winter Version: The popular summer adventure park in Val Claret now offers a winter version with 10-metre-high wooden structures, suspended net circuits and zip lines up to 150 metres long. Prices start at €10.

Electric E-Buggy Circuit: A unique driving experience on snow near the Adventure Park, allowing visitors to test their skills on slippery terrain. Minimum age of 14 and prices start at €35 for an 8-minute session.

New Initiatives

MyTignes Wintercard: A new multi-activity pass offering seven consecutive days of non-skiing activities, from adventure park access to wellness facilities. Adult passes are €45 and for those under 18 the card is €25 (kids under 8 are free).

Female-Only Ski Lessons: Oxygène Ski & Snowboard School introduces new women-only group lessons taught to female skiers and boarders by female instructors, regardless of the level of skiing.

New Brasserie by the Bouvier family

The Bouvier family, headed by Michelin-starred chef Clément Bouvier, opens Drôle d’Endroit, a new 250m² brasserie in Tignes le Lac. The venue, featuring industrial décor with 4.2-metre-high ceilings, offers affordable dining from breakfast to dinner with a ski-in/ski-out terrace overlooking the lake.

Returning world class events

Snowboarding is the star at Winter Fest: 11 – 13 January 2026

The Winter Fest puts snow sports culture centre stage with pop-up art galleries, snowboarding film previews, competitions, and skateboarding demonstrations at Tignespace skatepark. Highlights include an exhibition of historic snowboards spanning the 1970s to present day, evenings feature Ed Banger DJs, and a mountain photography masterclass with three renowned photographers and four riders. Running alongside, the Winter Pro test offers mountain professionals exclusive access to test the latest models from major brands including Nitro, Burton, Salomon, DC, Rossignol, Jones and Yes. All Winter Fest events are free and open to the public.

FIS Para Alpine Skiing World Cup: 2 - 6 February 2026

The resort will stage a leg on the Para Alpine Skiing World Cup at the upgraded Lognan stadium, serving as final preparation for the Milano-Cortina Olympics and a crucial test run ahead of the Para Alpine Skiing World Championships scheduled for Tignes in March 2027.

Mountain Shaker: 15 - 20 March 2026

Tignes flagship freestyle event, Mountain Shaker, marks its fifth anniversary with an expanded six-day programme featuring Big Air and Slopestyle World Cup competitions alongside skateboarding and rollerblading contests. The event has attracted world-class athletes including X-Games champion Tess Ledeux, who considers Tignes “like home.”

The French Alpine Ski Championships: 30 March – 8 April 2026

Tignes will welcome 250 of France’s best athletes competing across five alpine disciplines, featuring local heroes Flavio Vitale and Laura Gauché on home snow, proving it as an ideal training ground for athletes in an Olympic year.

Key dates

22 November 2025 Season opening

22 – 28 November 2025: €39 day lift passes on offer

29 November 2025: Tignes – Val d’Isere Ski area opens for the season

11 – 13 January 2026: Winter Fest

24 January 2026: Team Relay Races on the frozen lake – 5km, 10km, 21km

15 – 20 March 2026: 5th edition of Mountain shaker

21 – 28 March 2026: European Snowpride

30 March – 8 April 2026: French Alpine Ski Championships

18 April – 3 May 2026: Spring Break

3 May 2026: Season end