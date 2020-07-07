WTTC to host Global Science Summit on Covid-19

The World Travel & Tourism Council will host a new event to examine the scientific evidence that can be used to inform practical solutions for mitigating and living with Covid-19.

Hosted in partnership with Carnival Corporation, the event will take place on July 23rd.

Taking place from 14:00-17:30 GMT, the event is open to the public and will share the latest scientific knowledge and evidence-based best practices related to prevention, detection, treatment and mitigation of the virus.

It is the latest initiative to continue building global understanding concerning Covid-19’s impact on society, including travel and tourism.

The summit will consider practices from the leading scientists and health experts for mitigating the spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will bring together a robust line-up of world renowned medical, epidemiology and public health experts to explore and share the latest best practice on the science of Covid-19 and how best to address the many practical questions people have about the disease.

Speakers and panellists represent a diverse range of science, research, clinical, academic, policy and business backgrounds, including amongst others, members of Scientists to Stop Covid-19, who have volunteered to participate.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC chief executive, said: “I was excited when Arnold, on behalf of Carnival Corporation, approached me with this idea.

“This event will be a powerful platform for harnessing the best thinking from across all fields of knowledge in the public and private sectors.

“The science of this virus is rapidly evolving, and these real-time insights will be invaluable in helping us determine evidence-based protection and mitigation measures to combat Covid-19.

“They will also help drive global alignment and collaboration on the frontiers of science and policy, which is critical to the survival of this important sector.”

More Information

To register for the summit, head over to the official website.

Participants will be invited to submit questions in advance and during the online event.