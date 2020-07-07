Poland welcomes British travellers as borders reopen

British travellers are being encouraged to return to Poland, as direct flights between the two relaunch.

UK citizens are currently allowed to travel into, out of and throughout Poland without being asked to undergo a period of quarantine.

Poland is also now exempt from Foreign & Commonwealth Office advice against all non-essential international travel.

Passengers returning to England from Poland will thus no longer need to self-isolate on arrival.

This announcement comes off the back of the new policy measures set out by the Polish government, ensuring that health and safety is at the highest possible standard for the reopening of the hospitality and tourism industry.

Detailed guidelines for hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions were announced by the ministry of development and the Polish Tourism Organisation.

Each business operating in the hospitality industry must limit to the number of individuals staying in a building, both visitors and staff, while staff must wear face masks and gloves at all times.

“The UK market has always been very dear to us and we just cannot wait to welcome you back in our lovely cities.

“We have been analysing travel’s searches and the ongoing trend is promising.

“There is still the desire to visit our country among the UK travellers,” said Iwona Bialobrzycka, director of the Polish Tourism Organisation.