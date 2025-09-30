WTTC Report Shows Travel & Tourism Set to Support 91MN New Jobs by 2035

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) today launches a landmark report, revealing that while the sector is on course to support one in three new jobs worldwide by 2035, demographic and structural shifts could create a workforce shortfall of more than 43MN people if left unaddressed.

The report, Future of the Travel & Tourism Workforce, which focused on 20 economies, launched today at the global tourism body’s 25th Global Summit in Rome and developed with the support of the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Coraggio Group, Miles Partnership, and Hong Kong Polytechnic University, is based on extensive global research, including a large-scale survey of business leaders and in-depth interviews with WTTC Members and other key stakeholders.

It not only highlights how the sector has rebounded as a global engine for job creation, but also how structural shifts, including shrinking working-age populations relative to economic growth, will further impact the Travel & Tourism sector, which is set to grow considerably faster than the economy.

A Sector of Unmatched Opportunity

In 2024, the sector supported a record 357MN jobs worldwide and is forecast to support 371MN jobs this year. Over the next decade, Travel & Tourism is projected to generate 91MN new roles, accounting for one in every three net new jobs created globally.

By 2035, global demand for workers in Travel & Tourism will outpace supply by more than 43MN people, leaving labour availability 16% below required levels.

According to the report, the hospitality industry faces an expected gap of 8.6MN workers, around 18% below the staffing levels needed.

Low-skilled roles, which remain critical to the sector, will remain the most sought after, with a need of more than 20MN additional workers projected. Positions which rely heavily on human interaction, and services that cannot be easily automated, will remain in high demand.

The report highlights that the labour challenge will affect all the 20 major economies analysed for the report, with the largest absolute shortfalls forecast in China (16.9MN), India (11MN), and the European Union (6.4MN).

In relative terms, the Japan Travel & Tourism sector will see its workforce supply projected to sit at 29% below 2035 levels of demand, followed by Greece (-27%) and Germany (-26%).

Yet, despite these challenges, Travel & Tourism remains a powerhouse for job creation.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC Interim CEO, said “Travel & Tourism is set to remain one of the world’s biggest job creators, offering opportunities for millions of people worldwide. But we must also recognise that wider demographic and structural changes are reshaping labour markets everywhere.

“Many workers left the sector during COVID when Travel & Tourism came to a standstill. Now, as global unemployment is expected to fall and working age populations to shrink, this is creating an increased pressure on labour supply, especially for fast growing sectors like Travel & Tourism.

“This report is a call to action. By working together with governments and educators, our sector will meet these challenges and continue to be one of the most rewarding sectors, offering dynamic futures for the next generations. WTTC will work with government officials around the world to ensure policies are implemented to reduce this gap and unlock the potential in their countries.”

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, added: “By 2035, one in three new jobs will come from Travel & Tourism – no other sector can claim that. Saudi Arabia shows what vision and investment can achieve, with over 649,000 training opportunities, and a workforce that is nearly 50% women.”

Sara Meaney, Managing Partner at Coraggio Group, commented: “This report offers us all so much more than quotable datapoints; it serves as an invitation to rethink how we attract, grow, and keep talent in an ever-changing environment.

“It will require investment and intention to design jobs that inspire, support careers that evolve, and invest in workplaces that reflect the values of today’s workforce. This is our chance to redefine what it means to work in Travel & Tourism.”

Building a Future-Ready Workforce

The report sets out how the sector, working with governments and educators can turn these challenges into opportunities:

- Inspire more young people by highlighting the diversity and excitement of career opportunities in Travel & Tourism

- Strengthen collaboration and alignment between educators and industry in order for training to meet employers’ needs and give students real-world experiences

- Boost retention with leadership development programmes, clear internal promotion pathways, and inclusive workplace cultures

- Invest in digital literacy, AI adoption, and sustainable practices to prepare workers for the future and to boost productivity

- Incorporate flexible policies to manage fluctuating workforce demand, including reducing barriers to recruiting from abroad and combining part-time roles into full-time jobs

Collaboration is Key

Addressing the workforce challenge will require close alignment between governments, stakeholders, and education providers. With proactive planning and investment, Travel & Tourism can continue to deliver prosperity, innovation, and opportunity for communities around the world.

The Global Summit is hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian national tourist board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.

Other WTTC Partners include Antonio Lefebvre d’Ovidio Di Bolsonaro Philantrophy, Arsenale Spa, Chase Travel (JPMC), Giacomo Milano, MMGY, MSC Group, Terme di Saturnia, and Trip.com Group.