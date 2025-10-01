Global Travel & Tourism Sector Cuts Emissions Intensity as Economic Prosperity Grows

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in partnership with Omran, today unveiled its Environmental & Social Research (ESR) 2025, showing that while the sector has surpassed its pre-pandemic economic peak, its carbon footprint remains below 2019 levels, and its positive social impact continue to grow.

According to the global tourism body, Travel & Tourism’s global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2024 have fallen by 9.3% since 2019, when Travel & Tourism was at its peak, and now account for a 7.3% share of total global GHG emissions, down from an 8.3% share in in 2019.

Whilst the sector’s environmental impact decreased, its GDP footprint grew 6% beyond its pre-pandemic peak from $10.3TN in 2019 to $10.9TN last year.

This decline reflects a reduction in emissions intensity (emissions per unit of economic output) which has fallen by 15% since 2019, with Travel & Tourism steadily generating more economic value while producing fewer emissions.

The majority of the decline in intensity has been driven by improvements in efficiency, including a 16.6% uptick in the adoption of low-carbon energy across the sector, and a 5.7% drop in the use of fossil fuels

WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevara said: “This is clear evidence that Travel & Tourism can grow while reducing its environmental impact. But we need to continue to accelerate action. Our data shows that 40% of our emissions lie in transport, and a further 19% in purchased electricity. We also know that 57.4% of our emissions lie in our supply chain.

“We must double down on sustainable fuels, renewable energy, and low-carbon infrastructure, and key to achieving this is effective public-private partnerships.”

Social Impact: More Jobs, More Opportunities

Travel & Tourism supports one in 10 jobs globally. Crucially, the sector plays a significant role in advancing social inclusion, providing critical employment opportunities for women and youth; and thereby driving a positive social change.

In 2024, the sector supported 126MN female workers, an increase of 6.3MN over the previous year and surpassing the pre-pandemic peak by 4.3MN.

Youth employment in the sector rose by 2.3MN in 2024, exceeding 2019 levels by 2.4MN. The share of youth in Travel & Tourism outperforms the wider economy, with the direct youth share of T&T employment at 15.7%, compared to 13.7% for the overall economy.

A Force for Good

The ESR results confirm Travel & Tourism’s growing role in advancing environmental and social progress.

Dr. Hashil Al Mahrouqi, CEO of Oman Tourism Development Company, said: “At OMRAN Group, we are proud to partner with WTTC as its Sustainability Data Partner, reinforcing Oman’s commitment to sustainable tourism development. This collaboration allows us to bring robust data and insights to the global stage, helping shape evidence-based strategies that balance economic growth with sustainability leadership.

“We see this partnership as a catalyst to accelerate our own sustainability agenda, inspire our partners, and contribute to global efforts in its move towards sustainable tourism and empowering local communities.”

“Travel & Tourism is driving positive change across economies and societies,” added Guevara. “From creating high-quality jobs to reducing our share of global emissions, our sector is proving it can be both resilient and responsible. With the right partnerships, the sector will continue to be a force for good for people, planet, and prosperity.”

Tax Contribution: Strong Revenues for Governments

In 2024, Travel & Tourism generated $3.5TN in tax revenues, up from $3.3TN in 2019, representing a 6.1% increase, and one-tenth of total global government revenues.

WTTC is urging policymakers to acknowledge this substantial contribution before implementing new tourism-specific taxes, and to ensure that revenues are invested back strategically into local communities and infrastructure in order to catalyse positive environmental and social impacts.