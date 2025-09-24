WTTC Announces Final Speaker Line-Up for Landmark 25th Global Summit in Rome
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) today announced its full line-up of renowned speakers set to join its Global Summit in Rome, with the opening ceremony featuring a special performance from Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.
The global tourism body’s 25th Global Summit will take place from 28–30 September 2025 and hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT, the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.
Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, whose career has spanned more than 30 years and has made him one of the world’s most celebrated voices, will bring his extraordinary artistry to this landmark event during the opening ceremony.
Guided by the theme La Grande Bellezza (del Viaggio), The Great Beauty (of Travel), leaders from the public and private sectors will convene at the Auditorium Parco della Musica to forge a path forward for a sector that has proven its strength in creating jobs, strengthening economies, and fostering connections between diverse cultures.
Delegates from around the world will join more than 310 CEOs and Chairs, and 15 Directors, in sessions focusing on bolstering economic growth and job creation, to the power of Artificial intelligence and seamless travel.
Confirmed speakers include:
Certares, Founder & Senior Managing Director, Greg O’Hara
Heritage Group/Abercrombie and Kent Travel Group, Chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio
IC Bellagio, CEO – Sole Founder, Andrea Grisdale
Capital A Berhad, CEO, Anthony Francis Fernandes
American Express Travel, President, Audrey Hendley
The Bicester Collection, Chair & Chief Merchant, Desirée Bollier
TBO.com, Co-Founder, Gaurav Bhatnagar
Iberostar, Vice-Chairman & CSO, Gloria Fluxà
Trip.com Group, CEO, Jane Sun
Zurich Cover-More Global Travel, Inc., President & CEO, Jeffrey C Rutledge
Diriyah Company, Group CEO, Jerry Inzerillo
Virtuoso, Founder & CEO, Matthew Upchurch
Arsenale Spa, CEO, Paolo Barletta
MSC Group, Executive Chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago
Minor Hotel Group, Founder & Chairman, William E. Heinecke
Marriott International, President & CEO, Anthony Capuano
Visit California, President & CEO, Caroline Beteta
InterContinental Hotels Group, Global CEO, Elie Maalouf
Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD, President & CEO, Jason Liberty
Technogym, Founder & CEO, Nerio Alessandri
Dubai Airports International, CEO, Paul Griffiths
Accor, CEO, Sébastien Bazin
Harry’s Bar, Founder, Arrigo Cipriani
Andrea Bocelli Foundation, President & CEO, Laura Biancalani
Italo S.p.A, Chairman, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo
Radisson Hotel Group, CEO, Federico Gonzalez
Aeroporti di Roma, CEO, Marco Troncone
Enel S.p.A., Head of Global Sponsorships and Events, Valeria Falcone
Amadeus, President: Travel, Decius Valmorbida Menezes
Salvatore Ferragamo Group, Executive Chairman, Leonardo Ferragamo
Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, CEO, Benjamin Vuchot
ENIT S.p.A., CEO, Ivana Jelinic
Terme & Spa Italia, President & Owner, Massimo Caputi
Vietnam Luxury Express, Co-Founder, Business Development Manager, Thang Phan
Golden Eagle Luxury Trains President & Founder, Tim Littler
Rocky Mountaineer, CEO, Tristan Armstrong
Trenitalia, CEO, Giampiero Strisciuglio
Starhotels Group, President & CEO, Elisabetta Fabri
Alpemare Beach Club, General Manager, Fabio Giannotti
Microsoft, Global Managing Director - Travel, Transport & Hospitality Industry, Julie Shainock
Bain & Company, Partner, Andrea Alori
AI Commission for Information, President, Paolo Benanti
Viking Cruises, Founder & CEO, Torstein Hagen
Roman Catholic Church, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, Archbishop Mons. Rino Fisichella
Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, President, Giovanni Malago
International Olympic Committee, Member, Anant Singh
TURESPANA, Director General, Miguel Sanz
Play Qiddiya City DMMO, Director General, Ross McAuley
Tourism Western Australia, Chair, Di Bain
Fincantieri, CEO, Pierroberto Folgiero
OMRAN Group, CEO, Hashil Al Mahrouqi
Alpitour World, CEO, Gabriele Burgio
INVITALIA, CEO, Bernardo Mattarella
Difesa Servizi S.p.A., CEO, Luca Andreoli
Wilderness Destinations, CEO, Keith Vincent
ensō Group, Executive Chairman, Hunter Lee Soik
Estense Gallery, Director & Writer, Alessandra Necci
MMGY Global, CEO, Katie Briscoe
Indian Hotels Company, CEO, Puneet Chhatwal
Ant International, President, Douglas Feagin
Vantage Asset Management, President of the Board, Massimo Ponzellini
Michelin-starred Chef, Antonino Cannavacciuolo
Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who will also be addressing delegates at this year’s Global Summit, added: “We are proud to host the WTTC Global Summit, an event that highlights the enormous potential of Italian tourism and also stands as a unique opportunity to attract investments to our country. The meeting with international leaders and investors will allow us to discuss and implement fundamental policies to chart a course that makes our tourism industry more competitive in the global market. We must make Italy the reference nation for international tourism, uniting history and vision, tradition and innovation.
“Italy, with its wealth of history and culture and its propensity for innovation, is in the ideal position to lead the transformation of a development model that harmoniously integrates economic growth with the protection of our cultural and environmental heritage. Among other things, this event comes at a historic moment when it is increasingly urgent to talk about peace. Tourism is the best possible tool to foster exchange and dialogue, as it breaks down barriers and strengthens interpersonal relationships, encouraging the connection between different languages and cultures”.
Gloria Guevara, Interim CEO of WTTC, said: “As we gather in Rome for this Global Summit, Travel & Tourism stands at the centre of the global economy. The leaders joining us bring unmatched expertise and vision, and together we will explore how our sector can unlock new opportunities, and foster innovation.
“This Summit is about looking ahead with confidence and ambition, ensuring that Travel & Tourism continues to be one of the most dynamic forces for progress worldwide. Andrea Bocelli’s performance will be the perfect start to an unforgettable Global Summit.”
Ivana Jelinic, CEO of ENIT S.p.A., said: “Tourism is undergoing a transformation to keep up with new global challenges. Sustainability and digitalisation are two new cornerstones of the sector, especially for the younger generations.
“We are constantly seeing how young people are willing to spend even more on their holidays as long as the facilities comply with ESG values. Italy is responding well to these trends and continues to promote its excellence around the world. Villaggio Italia is a great example, it showcases the beauty and uniqueness of our country around the world at major events”.
The Global Summit will set the tone for dynamic debates and showcase the breadth and influence of Travel & Tourism as a driver of global growth and connection.
With speakers and delegates representing more than 65 countries, the 25th WTTC Global Summit will once again demonstrate its unrivalled role as the most influential gathering in Travel & Tourism, where global leadership converges to define priorities and drive the sector forward.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian national tourist board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.
Other WTTC Partners include Antonio Lefebvre d’Ovidio Di Bolsonaro Philantrophy, Arsenale Spa, Chase Travel (JPMC), Giacomo Milano, MMGY, MSC Group, Terme di Saturnia, and Trip.com Group.