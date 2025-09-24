WTTC Announces Final Speaker Line-Up for Landmark 25th Global Summit in Rome

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) today announced its full line-up of renowned speakers set to join its Global Summit in Rome, with the opening ceremony featuring a special performance from Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The global tourism body’s 25th Global Summit will take place from 28–30 September 2025 and hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT, the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.

Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, whose career has spanned more than 30 years and has made him one of the world’s most celebrated voices, will bring his extraordinary artistry to this landmark event during the opening ceremony.

Guided by the theme La Grande Bellezza (del Viaggio), The Great Beauty (of Travel), leaders from the public and private sectors will convene at the Auditorium Parco della Musica to forge a path forward for a sector that has proven its strength in creating jobs, strengthening economies, and fostering connections between diverse cultures.

Delegates from around the world will join more than 310 CEOs and Chairs, and 15 Directors, in sessions focusing on bolstering economic growth and job creation, to the power of Artificial intelligence and seamless travel.

Confirmed speakers include:

Certares, Founder & Senior Managing Director, Greg O’Hara

Heritage Group/Abercrombie and Kent Travel Group, Chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio

IC Bellagio, CEO – Sole Founder, Andrea Grisdale

Capital A Berhad, CEO, Anthony Francis Fernandes

American Express Travel, President, Audrey Hendley

The Bicester Collection, Chair & Chief Merchant, Desirée Bollier

TBO.com, Co-Founder, Gaurav Bhatnagar

Iberostar, Vice-Chairman & CSO, Gloria Fluxà

Trip.com Group, CEO, Jane Sun

Zurich Cover-More Global Travel, Inc., President & CEO, Jeffrey C Rutledge

Diriyah Company, Group CEO, Jerry Inzerillo

Virtuoso, Founder & CEO, Matthew Upchurch

Arsenale Spa, CEO, Paolo Barletta

MSC Group, Executive Chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago

Minor Hotel Group, Founder & Chairman, William E. Heinecke

Marriott International, President & CEO, Anthony Capuano

Visit California, President & CEO, Caroline Beteta

InterContinental Hotels Group, Global CEO, Elie Maalouf

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD, President & CEO, Jason Liberty

Technogym, Founder & CEO, Nerio Alessandri

Dubai Airports International, CEO, Paul Griffiths

Accor, CEO, Sébastien Bazin

Harry’s Bar, Founder, Arrigo Cipriani

Andrea Bocelli Foundation, President & CEO, Laura Biancalani

Italo S.p.A, Chairman, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo

Radisson Hotel Group, CEO, Federico Gonzalez

Aeroporti di Roma, CEO, Marco Troncone

Enel S.p.A., Head of Global Sponsorships and Events, Valeria Falcone

Amadeus, President: Travel, Decius Valmorbida Menezes

Salvatore Ferragamo Group, Executive Chairman, Leonardo Ferragamo

Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels, CEO, Benjamin Vuchot

ENIT S.p.A., CEO, Ivana Jelinic

Terme & Spa Italia, President & Owner, Massimo Caputi

Vietnam Luxury Express, Co-Founder, Business Development Manager, Thang Phan

Golden Eagle Luxury Trains President & Founder, Tim Littler

Rocky Mountaineer, CEO, Tristan Armstrong

Trenitalia, CEO, Giampiero Strisciuglio

Starhotels Group, President & CEO, Elisabetta Fabri

Alpemare Beach Club, General Manager, Fabio Giannotti

Microsoft, Global Managing Director - Travel, Transport & Hospitality Industry, Julie Shainock

Bain & Company, Partner, Andrea Alori

AI Commission for Information, President, Paolo Benanti

Viking Cruises, Founder & CEO, Torstein Hagen

Roman Catholic Church, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, Archbishop Mons. Rino Fisichella

Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, President, Giovanni Malago

International Olympic Committee, Member, Anant Singh

TURESPANA, Director General, Miguel Sanz

Play Qiddiya City DMMO, Director General, Ross McAuley

Tourism Western Australia, Chair, Di Bain

Fincantieri, CEO, Pierroberto Folgiero

OMRAN Group, CEO, Hashil Al Mahrouqi

Alpitour World, CEO, Gabriele Burgio

INVITALIA, CEO, Bernardo Mattarella

Difesa Servizi S.p.A., CEO, Luca Andreoli

Wilderness Destinations, CEO, Keith Vincent

ensō Group, Executive Chairman, Hunter Lee Soik

Estense Gallery, Director & Writer, Alessandra Necci

MMGY Global, CEO, Katie Briscoe

Indian Hotels Company, CEO, Puneet Chhatwal

Ant International, President, Douglas Feagin

Vantage Asset Management, President of the Board, Massimo Ponzellini

Michelin-starred Chef, Antonino Cannavacciuolo

Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who will also be addressing delegates at this year’s Global Summit, added: “We are proud to host the WTTC Global Summit, an event that highlights the enormous potential of Italian tourism and also stands as a unique opportunity to attract investments to our country. The meeting with international leaders and investors will allow us to discuss and implement fundamental policies to chart a course that makes our tourism industry more competitive in the global market. We must make Italy the reference nation for international tourism, uniting history and vision, tradition and innovation.

“Italy, with its wealth of history and culture and its propensity for innovation, is in the ideal position to lead the transformation of a development model that harmoniously integrates economic growth with the protection of our cultural and environmental heritage. Among other things, this event comes at a historic moment when it is increasingly urgent to talk about peace. Tourism is the best possible tool to foster exchange and dialogue, as it breaks down barriers and strengthens interpersonal relationships, encouraging the connection between different languages and cultures”.

Gloria Guevara, Interim CEO of WTTC, said: “As we gather in Rome for this Global Summit, Travel & Tourism stands at the centre of the global economy. The leaders joining us bring unmatched expertise and vision, and together we will explore how our sector can unlock new opportunities, and foster innovation.

“This Summit is about looking ahead with confidence and ambition, ensuring that Travel & Tourism continues to be one of the most dynamic forces for progress worldwide. Andrea Bocelli’s performance will be the perfect start to an unforgettable Global Summit.”

Ivana Jelinic, CEO of ENIT S.p.A., said: “Tourism is undergoing a transformation to keep up with new global challenges. Sustainability and digitalisation are two new cornerstones of the sector, especially for the younger generations.

“We are constantly seeing how young people are willing to spend even more on their holidays as long as the facilities comply with ESG values. Italy is responding well to these trends and continues to promote its excellence around the world. Villaggio Italia is a great example, it showcases the beauty and uniqueness of our country around the world at major events”.

The Global Summit will set the tone for dynamic debates and showcase the breadth and influence of Travel & Tourism as a driver of global growth and connection.

With speakers and delegates representing more than 65 countries, the 25th WTTC Global Summit will once again demonstrate its unrivalled role as the most influential gathering in Travel & Tourism, where global leadership converges to define priorities and drive the sector forward.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian national tourist board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.

Other WTTC Partners include Antonio Lefebvre d’Ovidio Di Bolsonaro Philantrophy, Arsenale Spa, Chase Travel (JPMC), Giacomo Milano, MMGY, MSC Group, Terme di Saturnia, and Trip.com Group.