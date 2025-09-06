The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) regrets to announce that due to illness, WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson is unable to attend the Global Summit in Rome on 28th -30th Sep.

WTTC and its Members sends its best wishes to Julia during her recovery.

WTTC announces Gloria Guevara, former President & CEO will return to the helm on an interim basis and will lead the global tourism body through to the end of its Global Summit. The WTTC board and its Members thank Gloria Guevara for her support during this interim period.

Greg O’Hara, WTTC Chair said: “I’d like to send Julia my best wishes for her speedy recovery and would also like to thank Gloria for stepping in at such a crucial time. I am sure that Gloria will lead the Global Summit to great success.”



Greg O"Hara

Manfredi Lefebvre, WTTC Chair Elect said: “WTTC and its Members wishes Julia Simpson a swift recovery and thanks Gloria Guevara for supporting the organisation in her absence. Gloria brings decades of experience as one of the most respected leaders in the sector.”

Gloria Guevara, WTTC interim CEO said: “I am honoured to support the organisation and its Members during this time and lead the Global Summit in Rome. I send my best wishes to Julia.”