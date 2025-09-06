United Expands Winter Schedule and Adds Flights to Cities Like Fort Lauderdale, Orlando & Las Vegas

United today expanded its winter schedule, adding flights to 15 cities including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Las Vegas. These new flights start January 6 and include:

One additional daily roundtrip flight between:

Houston and Orlando, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore and Miami

Chicago and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans and Las Vegas

Newark/New York and Orlando and Fort Lauderdale

Los Angeles and Las Vegas

Two new routes between Newark/New York and Columbia, South Carolina and Chattanooga, Tenn.

Three new weekly flights between Houston and Guatemala City, Guatemala and San Salvador, El Salvador, and one new weekly flight between Houston and San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

United is also adding extra flights between Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles and will fly larger aircraft between Chicago and New York LaGuardia to help customers outside of United’s hubs connect to these added flights. Tickets will go on sale later today.

“If Spirit suddenly goes out of business it will be incredibly disruptive, so we’re adding these flights to give their customers other options if they want or need them,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances.

United is the largest airline in the world, connecting passengers to more than 360 destinations – including 75 that no other U.S. airline serves. United flies to more than 225 U.S. cities and operates more than 4,000 domestic flights a day on average. With this schedule expansion, United will offer 45 flights per day to Orlando, 30 to Fort Lauderdale and 43 to Las Vegas.

For more information about United’s route network and to buy tickets for these new flights, visit United.com.