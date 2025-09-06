MANDARIN ORIENTAL TO OPEN IN SEOUL, MARKING EXPANSION INTO A KEY ASIAN CAPITAL

Mandarin Oriental is announcing its entry into the South Korean market with the development of a new luxury hotel in Seoul, scheduled to open in 2030. This boutique-style property will bring the Group’s legendary hospitality and refined design to one of Asia’s most culturally rich and dynamic capitals.

Located in the Central Business District, north of the Han River, Mandarin Oriental, Seoul will be ideally situated among many of the city’s leading cultural landmarks, business addresses and lifestyle destinations. With just 128 rooms and suites, the hotel will offer an intimate and residential atmosphere, drawing on the character of a curated private club. Acclaimed designer André Fu has been appointed to create the interiors, blending understated elegance with design elements that capture the essence of destination.

Culinary experiences will be a central feature of the hotel. Guests will enjoy a destination restaurant on the 21st floor with panoramic views of the city, while the 20th floor will be home to two distinct culinary concepts, one with an elevated international style, echoing the spirit of SOMM at Mandarin Oriental, The Landmark Hong Kong and another specialising in refined Chinese cuisine. A high-end Korean Chef’s Counter will also be located on the same floor, offering an immersive and theatrical dining experience. On the ground floor, a bar, a lounge and The Mandarin Cake Shop will serve as vibrant meeting points for both guests and locals. A number of the dining venues will include private dining rooms, for intimate, exclusive gatherings.

The hotel will offer a range of elegant event and meeting facilities, including a grand ballroom, versatile function rooms and a private outdoor terrace, suitable for both social occasions and business gatherings.

Harmonising Korea’s timeless healing traditions with advanced beauty, recovery and performance therapies, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental is conceived as a serene sanctuary with a deep connection to nature. Immersive art experiences, natural materials, ambient light and organic textures transport guests into a sensory world where tradition meets innovation. Every element is crafted to help guests recover, perform and evolve physically, mentally and emotionally, with core themes encompassing Traditional Healing, Future Bathing, K Beauty, Mind Reset and Body Performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The destination spa will span four floors, feature a 25-metre swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a private outdoor terrace to rest and unwind. Additional facilities will include a golf academy with multiple simulators, a multiball court, a games room and a dedicated kids’ club.

Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, Laurent Kleitman, said: “Seoul is a dynamic cultural and economic hub and we are proud to be announcing our entry into this important market. Mandarin Oriental, Seoul will reflect our commitment to thoughtful growth, offering an experience that captures the essence of the destination while delivering the legendary service and design our guests expect.”

The project is being developed by Hanwha Group, with whom the Group is proud to collaborate. A spokesperson for the company commented, “We are honoured to be partnering with Mandarin Oriental on what will be a defining hospitality address in Seoul. This partnership will help to elevate the entire redevelopment of Seoul Station, creating a dynamic hub for business and leisure, with unparalleled accessibility within the city and the rest of the country.”

Mandarin Oriental, Seoul will further strengthen the Group’s presence in Asia and represents a significant milestone in its continued global growth.

