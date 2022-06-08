Influential speakers revealed for WTTC Sustainability & Investment Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveils its speakers for the upcoming Sustainability and Investment Summit in Puerto Rico, including environmental activist and filmmaker, Alexandra Cousteau, and 41st Treasurer of the U.S., Rosario Marin.

Taking place on June 14 in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the event will bring together world leaders in the field to analyse the challenges facing the sector.

Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of legendary explorer Jacques Cousteau, is a sustainability and environmental activist with the unique ability to inspire audiences on the weighty issues of policy, politics and call to action advocating for the importance of restoration and sustainable management of water sources.

As Secretary of the State and Consumer Services Agency, Marin was tasked with greening California through defining standards, improving waste management and supporting hospitality sustainability.

At this one-day event, WTTC, which represents the global private Travel & Tourism sector, will endorse the sector’s commitment to preserve the planet, its biodiversity and reduce climate change. It will focus on building resilience in Travel & Tourism through investment, sustainable growth and the development of communities.

Also taking to the stage at the Sustainability and Investment Summit will be Tourism Ministers from around the Caribbean and other destinations, including Argentina, Barbados, U.S. and Bahamas, amongst others.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are delighted to have such influential speakers at our summit in Puerto Rico.

“It is an honour to have Alexandra Cousteau and Rosario Marin addressing delegates, where they will be able to share how sustainability has shaped their work and share lessons learnt on how to bring about sustainable change.

“Puerto Rico is a strategic destination for the Caribbean region. This event will serve as a platform to discuss investment in sustainable tourism.”

Other notable speakers set to address the Sustainability and Investment Summit will be Arnold Donald, President & CEO Carnival Corporation and Chairman at WTTC; Senator Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Barbados, Jennifer Aguinaga, Deputy Director for Policy & Planning, U.S. Department of Commerce; Nicola Madden Craig, Manager Caribbean Hotels Tourism Association; Carlos Mercado, Executive Director Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Frank Rainieri, Chairman & Founder Grupo Puntacana;, José Ricardo Botelho, Chief Executive Officer at ALTA; Megan Morikawa, Director of Global Sustainability Office, Iberostar; and Rick Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USA, amongst others.

To attend this live event or join thousands around the world virtually, please click here.