Mandarin Oriental, Vienna to open its doors on 20 October 2025

Mandarin Oriental is delighted to announce the opening of its first hotel in Austria, Mandarin Oriental, Vienna, on 20 October 2025. Located in the city’s prestigious First District on peaceful Riemergasse, the hotel is ideally situated for exploring one of Europe’s foremost centres for music, culture and the arts. Comprised of 138 elegantly designed rooms and suites, exceptional dining concepts, and a signature The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Vienna features a striking design that links the city’s historic grandeur and artistic innovation with The Group’s philosophy of understated luxury and legendary service.

Mandarin Oriental, Vienna’s address at Riemergasse 7 is a heritage-listed former courthouse. The Art Nouveau building was originally designed by Alfred Keller and completed in 1908. It has been carefully restored to honour its architectural legacy whilst integrating modern design elements. The result is a hotel that seamlessly blends historical elegance with contemporary sophistication. In every aspect, Mandarin Oriental, Vienna combines refined quality with genuine warmth - always elegant, yet comfortably relaxed.

‘Our aim is to create a place that is both a retreat for international travellers and a meeting place for locals with an appreciation of the extraordinary. The historic Art Nouveau building in Riemergasse provides the ideal setting for this.’

– Mario Habicher, General Manager, Mandarin Oriental, Vienna

Mandarin Oriental, Vienna’s 86 rooms and 52 suites have been sensitively restored to combine modern comfort with the timeless charm of Viennese Art Nouveau. Original design elements, elegant lines and light-filled rooms create a stylish ambience that uniquely unite past and present. A subtle palette, refined materials, and a welcoming sense of space give each room lightness. The offerings include three exclusive Mandarin Signature Suites and a grand Royal Suite, each a sumptuous, expansive retreat.

For events, meetings, and special occasions, the hotel offers seven multifunctional boardrooms and an elegant 140-sqm ballroom. The light-filled spaces provide a setting that combines state-of-the-art flexibility with unmistakable Viennese sophistication.

Created as four distinct culinary destinations under the helm of Executive Chef Thomas Seifried, the hotel’s exceptional food and beverage offering brings the exciting new Atelier 7 dining concept to Vienna.

At Le Sept, the hotel’s signature fine dining restaurant, Chef Seifried demonstrates his love for and mastery of seafood. Diners can expect an exquisite seafood-focused menu enhanced with contemporary French techniques and subtle Asian influences. Le Sept’s intimate, understated setting offers the perfect backdrop for the artistic and technical wizardry on display.

The vibrant all-day dining destination Atelier 7 - Brasserie blends Art Nouveau elegance with international comfort food. With a focus on seafood and fish dishes, the menu has Asian and Austrian influences woven throughout, and offers a wide array of choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A contemporary spin on Viennese coffeehouse tradition, Atelier 7 – The Café serves fine speciality coffees, global teas and artisan pastries in a welcoming, cosy space.

Chic Atelier 7 – Izakaya and Bar is where Art Nouveau meets Japonisme - the perfect spot for meeting friends and enjoying expertly crafted cocktails made with premium Japanese and Asian ingredients.

‘Vienna is ready for a new culinary chapter that surprises, inspires and offers enjoyment at the highest level. Our guests can expect a flavourful journey in a stylish yet inviting setting. Good cuisine should be accessible to everyone who enjoys savouring it, not exclusive.’

Thomas Seifried, Executive Chef, Mandarin Oriental, Vienna

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental is a serene retreat offering a full range of holistic treatments, including The Group’s signature wellness therapies as well as rituals inspired by local tradition. The extensive facility features seven stylishly designed treatment rooms, including an exclusive couple’s suite, as well as a spacious indoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and a VIP treatment area.