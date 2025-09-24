Now Accepting Reservations - Adventure and Luxury at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico

With its opening just weeks away, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico is now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning November 20, 2025 – just in time for sun-kissed getaways for the holiday season and beyond. A secluded tropical playground surrounded by a nature reserve, the resort will offer boundless recreational opportunities on land and sea along the shore of a palm-fringed stretch of golden beach.

“As we expand our exceptional collection of resorts in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico has long been a destination of great interest to Four Seasons,” says Antoine Chahwan, President, Hotel Operations - Americas. “In partnership with Paulson Puerto Rico, we are proud to introduce our signature service and timeless approach to luxury to this remarkable island, creating experiences for guests and residents that reflect the beauty and vibrancy of Puerto Rico.”

So Much to Look Forward To

Whether looking for thrilling adventures or in search of a relaxed beach escape, this luxurious laid-back paradise has something for everyone. Nestled along a two-mile (3.2-kilometre) stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s northeastern shore, the resort is just 30 minutes from San Juan and its international airport, with direct connections to dozens of global destinations. Set within the exclusive Bahía Beach community, the resort spans its own 483-acre (195-hectare) private nature reserve, surrounded by two additional protected sanctuaries. Four Seasons Resort Puerto Rico is the only resort in the Caribbean designated as a Certified Gold Audubon International Signature Sanctuary.

Eco-friendly and very much in tune with local rhythms and culture, Four Seasons Resort Puerto Rico features 139 newly refurbished guest accommodations and ten unique dining options ranging from tropical-elegant international cuisine to toes-in-the-sand cocktails and island fare. Highlights include the Lobby Bar & Lounge, where Puerto Rican spirit comes to life through tropical cocktails and locally inspired dishes; pop-up Sushi Bar serving maki, sashimi and light Japanese appetizers; and Sand Dollar, a relaxed beachfront oasis. The resort also boasts an extensive spa and wellness centre, including two state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

Active vacationers can choose from myriad recreational pursuits on land and sea, with dedicated teams at the Nature Centre and Boathouse (also home to an inflatable water park) arranging everything from tee times on the oceanfront Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course and tennis and pickleball lessons at the expanded Racket Centre to guided rainforest walks. There are two swimming pools, and complimentary water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding on the lake, and laughter-filled activities just for kids including an on-site animal sanctuary, and much more. There is also more than 25,000 square feet (2,700 square metres) of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, setting the stage for a dream destination wedding or the ultimate corporate retreat.

“We are thrilled to expand our Four Seasons portfolio in the Caribbean, welcoming guests to the perfect Puerto Rico beach resort, immersed in a vast nature sanctuary,” says General Manager Pablo Molinari. “Travellers already familiar with this beautiful slice of paradise will enjoy a warm welcome back as they explore our many enhancements, and we look forward to introducing Puerto Rico to a new generation of holidaymakers.”

Four Seasons will also debut an array of signature experiences, including canoe trekking through nearby Reserva Natural Río Espíritu Santo, and exploring the trails, waterfalls and ziplines of El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the United States National Forest system. A night-time kayaking expedition through dense mangroves finds guests gliding into a serene lagoon where microscopic plankton produce a glowing blue light that illuminate fish and other underwater creatures, a rare experience for any global traveller. Culture lovers will want to visit Old San Juan with its historic fortified port, colourful buildings dating to the Spanish colonial era, charming cobblestone streets and excellent opportunities to shop or simply spend a restful afternoon in one of many open-air cafes. Whatever one’s interest, the concierge team at Four Seasons can plan the perfect day trip and provide the best insider recommendations.

Be among the first to experience the newest Four Seasons in the Caribbean: Four Seasons Resort and Residences invites sunseekers to explore with the Bed and Breakfast package by reserving online for stays beginning November 20, 2025. Those planning a trip over the festive period can look forward to a full calendar of activities and special surprises to celebrate the holidays and welcome the new year. Discover more at @fsrpuertorico on Instagram.

Wedding couples and meeting planners are invited to contact the expert events team and learn more about facilities and how the dedicated Four Seasons team can turn dreams into reality.

Those interested in making Four Seasons their home in Puerto Rico can explore the collection of luxury villas and residences here.

Four Seasons in the Caribbean

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico joins a growing collection of acclaimed Four Seasons resorts in the Caribbean, including Four Seasons Resort Nevis; Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla; and The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas; as well as Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cartagena, anticipated to open later this year, with plans for resorts in Belize and the Dominican Republic also announced.