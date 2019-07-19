Jet2.com introduces new gluten-free and vegan options to passengers

Jet2.com has introduced two gluten-free meals and two vegan options to its selection of pre-ordered meals.

The gluten free roast chicken dinner features a traditional roast chicken breast with grilled potatoes and vegetables, served with a rich gluten-free gravy.

The all-day gluten free breakfast is topped with grilled bacon, fluffy scrambled egg, rosti potatoes and sautéed mushrooms in a delicious tomato sauce.

Due to demand from customers who have removed animal products from their diet, Jet2.com is also introducing two exciting new vegan meals, including an All-day vegan breakfast featuring a delicious grilled vegan sausage, rosti potatoes, and sautéed mushrooms in a rich tomato sauce, as well as a vegan Moroccan vegetable tagine served with fluffy couscous.

The new in-flight meals will be onboard Jet2.com flights from August 2nd.

They can be purchased when booking with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays or can be ordered post-booking.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customer feedback shows that there is strong demand for vegan and gluten-free options, so we are delighted to be introducing these four delicious meals, giving customers more choice on our award-winning airline.

“We are always looking at ways in which we can develop our offering and VIP customer experience, and we are sure that these new pre-ordered meals will be just as popular as the exciting in-flight menu changes that we have already announced this year.”