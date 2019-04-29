GTMC rebrands as Business Travel Association

The GTMC has rebranded as the Business Travel Association.

The new brand identity and logo was unveiled at its annual overseas conference, being held in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

The new name underlines the association’s unique position in the business travel industry and better reflects the activity it undertakes on behalf of its diverse range of travel management company members and their clients, partners and industry associates.

The association has expanded its scope of work over the past few years, with initiatives to future-proof the industry including liaison with government, promoting the economic benefits of business travel and talent development, all reflected in the change.

Adrian Parkes, chief executive, BTA, said: “This evolution to the BTA celebrates a step change for the association and allows us to more clearly communicate the board’s broadened strategy.

“Our commitment to unifying our members and partners behind solutions to cross-industry issues remains strong and we are excited to build upon this work for a brighter future.

“The move to become the Business Travel Association comes after conducting a brand equity study, gathering feedback from across the industry.

“The new brand and mission statement clearly reflect the evolution of the organisation and defines the role of the association both inside the industry and, most importantly, externally.

“The change is expected to be very beneficial for our work with Government and the recently formed APPG, with industry regulators and in promoting the sector across academia.”

Representing a diverse range of travel management companies – from global companies to small independent specialists and top regional agencies – and their clients, partners and industry associates, BTA is the authority on business travel.

Originally founded in 1967, it acts to lobby those who have an impact on the business travel community, together with promoting the activities of its members as the best in quality and value to the business traveller.

At the same time, the newly named organisation has appointed Suzanne Horner to the role of chair of its executive board.

Horner replaces Paul Allan, who stepped down following Clarity’s acquisition of Ian Allan Travel in May.

Horner, chief executive of one of the fastest growing travel management companies, Gray Dawes Group, has over three decades of experience in the travel sector.

Taking up the role, Horner said: “I’m thrilled to take up this role at such an exciting time for the association.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the new chief executive and board on delivering the new BTA strategy and continuing the hard work we’ve already started to implement on behalf of our travel management company members and their clients, as well as partners and other industry associates.

“We have a bright future ahead.”