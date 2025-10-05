SAN ANTONIO DECLARES OCTOBER “SPIRIT SEASON”

This October, San Antonio invites visitors to experience Spirit Season, a citywide, more-than-month-long celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) filled with vibrant altars, illuminated river parades, live performances, art installations, and community festivals. From October 3 to November 14, 2025, the city transforms into the nation’s premier destination for this moving cultural tradition.

San Antonio is home to the nation’s largest Day of the Dead celebrations, with more than two dozen signature events blending heartfelt remembrance with festive spectacle. These include Muertos Fest at Hemisfair, the city’s largest event drawing more than 100,000 visitors; “Altares y Ofrendas” at Centro Cultural Aztlán, now in its 48th year; and Día de los Muertos at the Missions, held at Texas’ only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Our October Spirit Season demonstrates how San Antonio’s Latino heritage is at the heart of every celebration,” said Mario Bass, President & CEO of Visit San Antonio. “Visitors can expect art installations, performances, artisan markets, and pan de muerto from local bakeries. Beyond spectacle, Spirit Season is a time for remembrance, reflection, and communal connection.”

Marquee Events

Day of the Dead River Parade (Oct. 24): Illuminated barges glide along the River Walk in a dazzling tribute.

Muertos Fest at Hemisfair (Oct. 24-26): A free festival featuring five stages of live music and performances, altar exhibits, and artisan markets.

Day of the Dead San Antonio at La Villita (Oct. 24-26): Music, food, giant alebrijes, and a Calavera Collection of 25 painted skulls.

“Altares y Ofrendas” (Nov. 2-13): Annual altar exhibit at Centro Cultural Aztlán.

Additional highlights include ofrendas at the Missions (Oct. 11 – Nov. 14), a Catrina Live Exhibit at The Shops at La Cantera (Oct. 18), the Market Square Celebration (Oct. 25-26), the Calaverita Run 5K & Family Walk (Oct. 25), and family activities at The Rock at La Cantera, Pearl, and Esperanza Peace & Justice Center (Nov. 1-2).

ADVERTISEMENT

A Spiritual Migration

Spirit Season also coincides with the annual migration of monarch butterflies, a sacred Día de los Muertos symbol. Many indigenous cultures believe the butterflies carry the souls of loved ones home. San Antonio honors this connection with the Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival on October 18 at Brackenridge Park.

San Antonio’s Spirit Season is more than a festival—it’s a citywide embrace of heritage, art, community, and memory. Learn more at VisitSanAntonio.com/DayOfTheDead.