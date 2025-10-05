British Airways Holidays Partners with Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has been selected by British Airways Holidays to support in the design and delivery of a market-leading digital retail platform that will offer customers an improved experience which aims to guide and assist them throughout their travel experience.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “Our customers and their journey are of paramount importance to us at British Airways Holidays. Our partnership with Thoughtworks demonstrates our ongoing commitment to evolving and improving our offer. We are confident our industry knowledge combined with Thoughtworks’ expertise will deliver a valuable digital experience to our customers.”

British Airways Holidays, which is part of IAG Loyalty, is embarking on a strategic digital transformation journey to deliver a distinctive and personalized experience, flexible and varied choices and seamless multi-channel offerings for their customers. Thoughtworks will leverage the best and fit for purpose modern architecture, data and AI enabled technology approach to transform the British Airways Holidays platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with British Airways Holidays on this ambitious and transformative project. Our approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the customer, and by working in close collaboration, we can ensure that every aspect of the new digital experience is designed with the traveller in mind,” commented Kaushik Sakhar, Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and India at Thoughtworks. “We are committed to helping British Airways Holidays not only meet but exceed their customers’ expectations, establishing a new standard for digital excellence in the travel industry.”

Thoughtworks’ approach ensures that customer needs are the primary consideration in every choice made about what to build and how to build it. This involves organizing teams around customer and business problems rather than technical considerations. Key facets of the delivery include building in accessibility from the start, creating a consistent design system, optimizing information architecture for easy discoverability and baking in usage analytics from the project’s inception.

ADVERTISEMENT