Chile unveils plans for Expo 2020 in Dubai

Chile is intensifying preparations for its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The South American country will take part in the event under the theme of ‘Sustainability, diversity, tradition, and progress’.

On its 700 square metre country pavilion, Chile will be showcasing sustainable and reliable food production; renewable energy; productive and sustainable mining; sustainable tourism; entrepreneurship and innovation; sustainable infrastructure; astronomy and solid institutions.

“The priority for Chile at Expo 2020 will be to highlight the four pillars which embody our nation.

“We are a land of geographic extremes, with desert, mountains, glaciers and coastline.

“A country where contemporary co-exists with tradition, through the heart and soul of the Chilean people,” said Alvaro Saieh, commissioner general of Chile.

“Chile is a country dedicated to progress and sustainable development, enhancing the quality of life for our citizens.

“A country with a solid reputation, a country that is considered a true and trusted partner,” he added.

Chilean exports to the MENA region jumped 19 per cent in 2018, to over US$425 million, compared with the same period in 2017.

This growth is partly attributed to robust Chilean walnut exports, according to the latest research from the Trade Commission of Chile.

As an agricultural-friendly country, Chile has around 20 products that are among the most exported globally, these include fresh grapes and blueberries, salmon fillets, dried plums and dried apples.

Chile will also be showcasing its renewable energy capabilities at Expo 2020.

With 4,000 hours of sunshine in certain regions per year, the country has some of the best conditions in the world for solar energy production.

Running for six months from October 20th, and with more than 200 participants, including 192 countries, and 25 million expected visits, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever held in the Arab region.

