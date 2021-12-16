World Travel Awards reveals global winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has unveiled its 2021 global winners.

Winners include Maldives, which cemented its reputation as the definitive secluded sanctuary to win ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the second time.

Portugal also performed strongly, with Madeira voted ‘World’s Leading Island Destination’ and the Algarve picking up ‘World’s Leading Beach Destination’.

Greek ministry of tourism/GNTO was voted ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’, while Armenia was named ‘World’s Leading Heritage Destination’.

Dubai, currently flourishing in the spotlight as host of Expo 2020, was voted ‘World’s Leading Business Travel Destination’ with Dubai World Trade Centre claiming ‘World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’.

Mina Rashid was acknowledged as ‘World’s Leading Cruise Port,’ and the Palm Jumeirah – Nakheel took ‘World’s Leading Tourism Development Project’.

Russia’s imperial splendour was recognised with both Moscow and Saint Petersburg winning top honours.

Moscow was voted ‘World’s Leading City Break Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Heritage City Destination,’ while Saint Petersburg collected ‘World’s Leading City Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Cultural City Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Marketing Campaign’.

The ancient citadel of Machu Picchu was hailed ‘World’s Leading Tourist Attraction,’ with Peru also collecting ‘World’s Leading Cultural Destination’.

In the hospitality sector, Armani Hotel Dubai fended off a tough field to emerge as ‘World’s Leading Hotel,’ while Sardinia’s Forte Village Resort took ‘World’s Leading Resort’.

The blissfully remote Amanpulo, Philippines was named ‘World’s Leading Dive Resort,’ while its Aman Resorts stablemate Amandari, Indonesia picked up ‘World’s Leading Boutique All Suite Hotel’.

Dubai’s Burj al Arab was voted ‘World’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel’ and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach voted ‘World’s Leading Luxury Resort’.

In the newcomer categories, the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm secured ‘World’s Leading New Hotel,’ while the barefoot chic paradise Raffles the Palm Dubai picked up ‘World’s Leading New Resort’.

Brand winners include InterContinental Hotels & Resorts (‘World’s Leading Hotel Brand’), Sandals (‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company’), Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts (‘World’s Leading Resort Brand’), and the Ascott Limited Hospitality (‘World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’).

In the aviation sector, Emirates lifted ‘World’s Leading Airline’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline - First Class,’ while ‘World’s Leading Airport’ went to Dubai International Airport.

Etihad Airways was voted ‘World’s Leading Airline - Business Class,’ with Singapore Airlines named ‘World’s Leading Airline - Economy Class’.

Aeroflot - Russian Airlines was voted ‘World’s Leading Airline Brand,’ while Star Alliance took ‘World’s Leading Airline Alliance’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our World winners represent the best in global travel and tourism and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in leading the global travel and tourism recovery.”

Jamaica enjoyed a hat trick of destination awards (‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’, ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’).

The fast-growing aviation company Jetex took ‘World’s Leading FBO Brand’ and ‘World’s Leading Private Jet Travel Experience,’ with Jetex Paris named ‘World’s Leading FBO Terminal’.

Other winners include Madrid (‘World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination’); Royal Caribbean International (‘World’s Leading Cruise Brand’) Atlantis, the Palm (‘World’s Leading Landmark Resort’); Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai (‘World’s Leading Water Park’); Royal Penthouse @ Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai (‘World’s Leading Hotel Penthouse’).

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website, or see a full list of winners visit here.