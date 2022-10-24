World Travel Awards Middle East winners revealed at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Jordan

The very best travel, tourism and hospitality brands have been unveiled at a blockbuster gala ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Jordan. The leading lights of the Middle East travel industry gathered to discover who amongst them had been crowned the finest in the region.

VIP audience of industry figureheads and media were in attendance to celebrate the return of global tourism for the comeback World Travel Awards (WTA) Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022.

Big winners at the red carpet reception included Dubai winning the awards for both ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Board’.

Abu Dhabi picked up the prizes for ‘Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination’. Oman claimed the title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Cultural Travel Destination’, while Jordan topped off a night to remember by winning the coveted honour of ‘Middle East’s Most Romantic Destination’ as well as ‘Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “What an incredible evening it has been here in Jordan – our first Gala Ceremony in this beguiling nation. And what a spectacular setting here at the much-heralded Ritz-Carlton Amman. This evening we sampled the very best of the Ritz-Carlton brand in the latest hospitality jewel in Jordan’s crown. The hotel provides a majestic destination for both leisure and business travellers, as well as serving as a gateway to explore Jordan’s historic sites of Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have had the privilege of recognising the Middle East’s leading hotels, destinations, airlines and travel providers and my congratulations to each of them. As stellar examples of tourism excellence, our winners have helped to once again raise the bar”.

In the aviation sector, big winners included Etihad Airways, which won five top honours including the award for ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Business Class’, while Emirates secured four titles including ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand.’ Oman Air fended off stiff competition to emerge as ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’. The title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline’ went to Qatar Airways.

Hospitality titan Jumeirah rose to the top to claim the ultimate hospitality honour for ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel Brand’. ‘Middle East’s Leading Hotel’ was won by Jumeirah Al Naseem, the Dubai luxury beachside retreat. ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Wedding Hotel’ went to Jumeirah Al Qasr, ‘Middle East’s Leading Villa Resort’ was claimed by Jumeirah Dar al Masyaf at Madinat Jumeirah, and ‘Middle East’s Leading Resort Residences 2022’ was won by Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Royal Residences.

The landmark Atlantis, The Palm took the top prize for ‘Middle East’s Leading Resort’, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman won the title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa’. ‘Middle East’s Leading Business Hotel’ went to Conrad Dubai and the headline grabbing award for ‘Middle East’s Leading New Hotel’ was claimed by Shangri-La Jeddah.

Big travel provider winners included Nirvana Travel and Tourism (‘Middle East’s Leading Tour Operator’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination Management Company’), Regency Travel & Tours (‘Middle East’s Leading Travel Agency’), and Almosafer ‘Middle East’s Leading Online Travel Agency’.

Middle East regional winners will now progress to the World Travel Awards Grand Final, where the ultimate prizes in tourism will be unveiled on 11 November in Muscat, Oman.

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA website www.worldtravelawards.com