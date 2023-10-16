World Travel Awards Middle East winners revealed at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

The finest travel, tourism and hospitality brands in the Middle East have been unveiled at a blockbuster gala ceremony at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.

Tourism royalty convened at Dubai’s hottest new resort for a spectacular evening to celebrate the winners of World Travel Awards 2023.

Big winners at the red carpet World Travel Awards (WTA) Middle East Gala Ceremony 2023 included Dubai winning the awards for both ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Board’. Doha topped off a memorable evening by winning the coveted honours of ‘Middle East’s Leading City Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination’. Abu Dhabi was voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination’.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “It has been a privilege to host our 30th anniversary celebrations at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai for an incredible evening that will last long in everyone’s memory. Our winners represent stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights”.

In the aviation sector, big winners included Qatar Airways taking the title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline’. Etihad Airways scooped several honours including ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Business Class’, while Emirates secured ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – First Class’. Oman Air fended off stiff competition to emerge as ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’.

Hospitality titan Jumeirah rose to the top to claim the ultimate hospitality honour for ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel Brand’ with its opulent beachside retreat, Jumeirah Al Naseem named ‘Middle East’s Leading Hotel’.

In the newcomer categories, Raffles Doha took ‘Middle East’s Leading New Hotel’ with Atlantis The Royal named ‘Middle East’s Leading New Resort’. Sister resort, the eternally popular Atlantis, The Palm won the accolade for ‘Middle East’s Leading Resort’. The Ascott Limited was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’.

Travel provider winners included Nirvana Travel and Tourism (‘Middle East’s Leading Tour Operator’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination Management Company’), Regency Travel & Tours (‘Middle East’s Leading Travel Agency’), and Almosafer ‘Middle East’s Leading Online Travel Agency’. ‘Middle East’s Leading Sightseeing Bus Tour Operator’ went to Big Bus Tours.

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA website. www.worldtravelawards.com