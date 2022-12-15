Sugar, spice and all things nice on Virgin Atlantic flights!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year onboard Virgin Atlantic flights, as the airline is set to offer customers a fun and festive menu for Christmas.

Customers travelling in every cabin on selected flights from 24th-26th December will be able to tuck into seasonal favourites, featuring roast turkey with all the trimmings and a mushroom and butternut squash Wellington. Either way, there’s something delicious for everyone to enjoy.

Chocolate lovers will be pleased as an array of festive desserts are available across the cabins, including milk chocolate and caramel mousse in Economy and chocolate and caramel crunch in Premium. After a mouth-watering millionaire’s chocolate log, Upper Class customers can cleanse their palates with a cheese platter of dreams. Lindt chocolate reindeers will also be served, spreading the Christmas spirit in the skies.

As ‘Tis the season to be merry, Virgin Atlantic has created a special festive-inspired Mile High Tea for Premium and Upper Class customers that’s full of cheer and delicious delights. Brie and cranberry and cheese and fig chutney finger sandwiches are paired with a chocolate orange mini Christmas pudding, mince pie éclair, blackberry & bay leaf macaron and a warm scone. Served with a sparkling Christmas Spirit cocktail, mixing velvety smooth Black Cow Vodka with Champagne bubbles.

Virgin Atlantic customers can also countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve over a personal, mini bottle of champagne, available to Upper Class and Premium passengers on all flights departing on 31st December. All passengers on flights departing the UK will get a taste of Lily O’Brien’s signature chocolates, Keylime Pie and Le Crunch Chocolat.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented:

“We know how much our customers are looking forward to travelling over Christmas, whether it be for some winter sun or to spend time with their loved ones. We want to ensure they start their journey with Virgin Atlantic in the best way possible and are more than ready to celebrate the festive period, as we get our customers to their destinations in style.”