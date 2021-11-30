World MICE Awards announces 2021 winners

World MICE Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the MICE industry – has announced the winners of its 2021 programme.

Brands to win top honours include Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai (‘World’s Best Incentive Hotel’), Etihad Airways (‘World’s Best MICE Airline’) and Liberty Czech Republic & Slovakia DMC (‘World’s Best MICE Organiser’).

Dubai, currently hosting 192 countries at the Dubai World Expo 2020, was named ‘Middle East’s Best MICE Destination’ and ‘World’s Best MICE Destination’.

Other destination winners include Sao Paulo, Brazil (‘Latin America’s Best MICE Destination’), Madrid (‘Europe’s Best MICE Destination’) and Jamaica (‘Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination’).

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading MICE brands.

Votes were cast by MICE industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Rina van Staden, director, World MICE Awards, said: “Our winners are finding innovative ways to overcome the challenges our industry has been facing, driven by guests seeking in-person experiences.

“Our World MICE Awards 2021 winners represent the brands finding exciting ways of doing things better.

“My congratulations to each of them.”

Other winners include InterContinental London – the O2 (‘Europe’s Best MICE Hotel’); Marina Bay Sands, Singapore (‘World’s Best MICE Hotel’ and ‘Asia’s Best MICE Hotel’); Durban International Convention Centre (‘Africa’s Best Convention Centre’); Bellagio Las Vegas (‘North America’s Best MICE Hotel’); and the Westin Surabaya, Indonesia (‘Asia’s Best New MICE Hotel’).

World MICE Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 27th anniversary.

For more information about World MICE Awards, visit the official website.