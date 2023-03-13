WIZZ AIR’S “SHE CAN FLY” PROGRAMME AIMS AT BREAKING DOWN GENDER BARRIERS IN AVIATION

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, last week announced the launch of its She can fly cadet programme, part of Wizz Air Pilot Academy, for women who aim at becoming commercial pilots.

The airline’s Wizz Air Pilot Academy is a market-leading training programme for highly motivated candidates to obtain their Commercial Pilot Licenses. Since its launch in 2017, over +150 candidates have successfully graduated from the programme and are now working at Wizz Air as Pilots.

While only 5% of pilots are women in the industry, Wizz Air is committed to bringing down gender stereotypes and supporting gender equality within this profession too. Its new Pilot Academy Programme aimed at women over 18 provides a unique, simple, and financially accessible path to becoming a commercial pilot at Wizz Air. The training programme, which accepts applications from female candidates with little to no experience, takes 18 months to complete in cooperation with Tréner Flight Academy in Hungary. The airline is dedicated to providing +20 places annually to those women who also believe that gender barriers should not exist.

The integrated ATPL programme begins with Ab-Initio training where cadets will gain the theoretical knowledge, skills and attitude required to become a Pilot. Cadets who successfully graduate will progress to Advanced Training, which includes a five-week transition course for the Airbus A320 operations. Following this, cadets will undergo Wizz Air specific airline training, before becoming a fully-fledged First Officer with the airline.

Wizz Air’s She can fly Cadet Programme offers candidates a best-in-class deal, as the course offers an unprecedentedly low tuition fee and recruitment before enrolment to show the Airline`s commitment to the programme. Cadets are required to pay only eight hundred Euros before the course and the remaining 60,668€ fee is prepaid by the airline if Cadets meet the standard requirements following the fifth month of training. Cadets will pay the remaining fee in equal instalments during 6 years once they receive a full salary as a First Officer at Wizz Air.

Cadets joining Wizz Air through the Pilot Academy Programme, including the She can fly Programme will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s constantly growing fleet of young, ultramodern, and sustainable Airbus aircraft on over 900 routes to almost 200 destinations in 50+ countries. The recruitment drive for new cadets supports Wizz Air’s ambitious plans to more than triple the size of its fleet to 500 aircraft by 2030 which will see the airline hire up to 4,600 new pilots.

Candidates can apply directly to the programme on the Wizz Air Pilot Academy website here.

Attila Tóvári, Head of ATO training at Wizz Air said: “This International Women’s Day, we are proud to announce the launch of our new, “She Can Fly” programme at the Wizz Air Pilot Academy. With this comprehensive training and financial assistance programme, we are determined to empower aspiring female pilots to follow their dreams and break down gender barriers in the aviation industry. Only 5% of the world’s commercial pilots are women, however we believe it is time for that to change. The “She Can Fly” programme is designed to give aspiring female pilots the opportunity to pursue their passion for aviation and achieve their career goals without financial barriers. Join us on this journey to break down gender barriers and increase the representation of women in aviation. Apply now for the “She Can Fly” programme at the Wizz Air Pilot Academy and let’s soar to new heights together!

*According to the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022