Delta’s onboard menu adds kid-friendly, parent-approved dishes

Delta’s youngest customers setting off on journeys to explore the world will soon be able to enjoy in-flight meals prepared just for them. Starting April 1, customers will be able to pre-select kid-friendly meals for their young fliers

The meals are well-balanced and include a variety of fruits, vegetables, colors and texture. Delta chefs studied restaurant menus and traditional kids’ meals to develop menu items that will please children and their parents alike.

The breakfast menu includes French toast with syrup, scrambled eggs, an assortment of fruit and a small blueberry muffin. The lunch and dinner meal is cheese tortellini with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, carrots and broccoli with ranch dressing, an assortment of fruit and graham cookies.

Customers will be able to select these meals on flights via special meals starting March 23 for flights flown after April 1. Special meals must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance and are offered on long-haul international flights and on most domestic routes for customers traveling in First Class.

The return of kids’ meals is the latest update to Delta’s refreshed onboard food and beverage menu. On January 19, Delta announced the return of it’s beloved signature Delta One dessert cart.

The trolley of treats includes plated desserts, fruit and cheese plates, and a build-your-own ice cream sundae. Customers can indulge with items like opera cake with chocolate ganache; Cowgirl Creamery wagon wheel, Midnight Moon gouda, and grapes. We will also offer a vanilla ice cream sundae with customer’s choice of toppings like whipped cream, cookie crumble, fruit compote and chocolate chips. The Delta One dessert cart is available on international flights; options vary depending on the city of departure.

“Your onboard meal and beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta. We always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal, fresh and fun menu options,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of In-Flight Service at Delta.

In addition to kids’ meals and the return of Delta’s beloved dessert cart, the latest menu refresh brings regional touches like traditional afternoon tea and tapas to pre-arrival menu selections, while seasonal additions feature comforting meals from favorite restaurants like Little Italia’s Gio’s Chicken Amalfitano in Atlanta.

These additions build on Delta’s extensive food and beverage program, which includes Du Nord Social Spirits; a variety of vegetarian menu options in partnership with Impossible Foods; partnerships with three James Beard Award-winning chefs and elevated onboard wine offerings with Imagery Estate Winery, led by award-winning female winemaker Jamie Benziger.