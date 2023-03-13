Stopover and rediscover Portugal with TAP

TAP Air Portugal has reintroduced its popular Stopover scheme to allow customers to rediscover Portugal.

The Portuguese flag carrier has relaunched the award-winning programme to coincide with its participation in this year’s International Tourism Fair (BTL) in Lisbon to help boost Portugal’s travel and tourism sector.

Europe’s most popular Stopover scheme allows customers around the world to explore and discover Portugal’s beauty before departing for their final destination.

The partnership with Turismo de Portugal enables customers to stopover in Portugal for up to 10 days, and grants access to 290 exclusive offers and discounts across 115 hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and tour partners before they continue on to their final destination.

Customers using the Stopover programme can also enjoy 25% off their trip by using a unique promotional code through flytap.com.

Visitors to Lisbon can discover the city’s plazas, courtyards and cafes, travel on the historic tram network or sample amazing authentic Portuguese cuisine, at restaurants around the capital.

Those wanting to explore Porto can take in the stunning views from the Clérigos Tower, or embrace the city’s rich history by visiting Douro’s Ribeira.

TAP connects Europe to 11 cities in Brazil from its Lisbon hub, flying to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador. The airline also connects Porto with São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The Portuguese flag carrier also offers scores of long-haul services to some of most popular destinations across Africa and the Americas, including Accra, Boston, Cancun, San Francisco and Toronto.

Based at Lisbon Airport the airline serves over 90 destinations across three continents.

As a member of Star Alliance since 2005 the airline offers customers connections through its Lisbon hub to destinations around the world.

TAP operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester - as well as offering flights from the Irish capital, Dublin.

The airline, which boasts one of the youngest fleets in Europe, currently has a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft, from the state-of-the-art A330neo to the single-aisle A321neoLRm as well as operating a fleet of ATR and Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional carrier Portugalia.

