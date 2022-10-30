RYANAIR UNVEILS RECORD-BREAKING SCOTTISH WINTER SCHEDULE

Ryanair, UK’s no.1 airline for low fares and reliability, today (26th October) announced its biggest ever Winter schedule from Scotland, operating 68 routes (4 new) to exciting destinations such as Grenoble, London, Santiago, and Verona.

Ryanair’s record-breaking ScottishWinter ‘22 schedule will deliver:

12 based aircraft – $1.2bn investment

Over 2 million seats

68 routes, including 4 new routes from Edinburgh to Grenoble, London, Santiago and Verona

Over 500 flights per week

Supporting over 1,900 jobs (incl. over 350 direct jobs)

Ryanair’s largest Winter schedule in Scotland yet will connect Scotland with over 20 different countries across Europe, bolstering inbound tourism, local jobs and the local economy. These new connections will allow visitors from the likes of Spain, Poland and Germany the opportunity to experience the charm and beauty of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen whilst giving Scots the chance to explore other vibrant European cities and Winter sun destinations.

To celebrate this new Winter schedule in Scotland, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £24.99 for travel from 1st November ‘22 until end of March ‘23 which must be booked by midnight Friday, 28th of October on www.ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“As Europe’s most reliable airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce our record-breaking Winter ‘22 schedule from Scotland, offering over 500 weekly flights to 68 exciting destinations, including 4 new routes to Grenoble, London, Santiago and Verona.

Ryanair’s Scottish route network is growing through continuous investment as we continue to be the most reliable airline in Scotland (and Europe) for our customers all year-round. We are pleased to support the recovery of the local economy and the Scottish tourism industry, supporting over 1,900 jobs annually. However, the UK Govt must scrap the APD tax in full and incentivise airlines, like Ryanair, to grow in the UK and stimulate real recovery.