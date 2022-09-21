Wizz Air to acquire 75 new Airbus A321neo aircraft

WIZZ on track to become 500 aircraft airline group by 2030 while also reducing CO2 emissions by a further 25%

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable low-cost airlines, announces that it has given notice to Airbus to exercise its Purchase Rights in relation to 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The 75 additional A321neo aircraft, most of which are expected to be delivered in 2028-29*, underpins Wizz Air’s ambitious goal of more than tripling the size of its fleet by the end of the decade to become an airline of 500 aircraft. Strengthening its position as one of the most sustainable low-cost airlines, the A321neo aircraft incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits, with a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.

Wizz Air currently has a fleet of 165 ultra-modern and efficient Airbus aircraft. Wizz Air operates one of the world’s youngest short-haul fleets offering customers an unrivalled travel experience while minimising carbon emissions.

József Váradi, Wizz Air’s Chief Executive Officer said: “The combination of Wizz Air’s ultra-low cost operation and the market-leading Airbus A321neo aircraft together create a strong platform for Wizz Air’s future growth in the coming decade as we further strengthen our position as one of the world’s most sustainable airlines. We remain on track to become a 500 aircraft airline group by the end of the decade while delivering our commitment to reduce our already industry-leading CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030.”