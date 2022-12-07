WIZZ AIR PRESENTS ITS MOST MODERN AND SUSTAINABLE AIRCRAFT

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally[1], has showcased at the initiative of Eindhoven Airport its Airbus A321neo to residents and the members of the Eindhoven Airport Consultation (Luchthaven Eindhoven Overleg).

he Airbus A321neo is by far the most efficient single-aisle aircraft with the lowest fuel consumption per seat-kilometre in its category today and, therefore, also the most sustainable aircraft available on the market. In 2022, a quarter of all Wizz Air flights operated from and to Eindhoven have been performed with the A321neo.

Wizz Air’s new generation Airbus A321neo aircraft is powered by two Pratt and Whitney Geared Turbofan engines and features the widest single-aisle cabin with 239 seats in a single class configuration. The environmental benefits of the Airbus A321neo include 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions compared to the previous generation A320ceo aircraft.

Wizz Air is proud to have the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre in Europe and is committed to further reducing its CO2 emissions by 25% by 2030. Due to continuous improvements this year, the airline’s CO2 emissions amounted to 57.1 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to the end of September 2022.

Wizz Air started operations in Eindhoven in 2006 and since that time has carried over 10 million passengers on its flights to and from Eindhoven Airport. Currently, Wizz Air offers 25 routes, connecting Eindhoven to the European cities of Belgrade, Budapest, Bucharest, Chisinau, Cluj-Napoca, Debrecen, Gdansk, Iasi, Katowice, Kaunas, Krakow, Lublin, Poznan, Riga, Rome, Rzeszow, Skopje, Sofia, Suceava, Tirana, Tuzla, Varna, Vilnius, Warsaw and Wroclaw.

Daria Sergeeva, Sustainability Communications Manager of Wizz Air, stated: “We are delighted to show at Eindhoven Airport one of our Airbus A321neo aircraft, which incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits. Wizz Air has been continuously adding new Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet and replacing older aircraft. Currently, we operate one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average age of 4.6 years. With 73 Airbus A321neo in the fleet, we are also the largest operator of this aircraft type in Europe. On top of the fleet renewal, our operational teams are constantly working on fuel efficiency initiatives and improving related data science. We stay committed to reducing our environmental footprint per passenger and ensuring that if choosing to fly with Wizz Air, our customers are making the most responsible choice of air travel.”

Staf Depla, Chairman of Eindhoven Airport Consultation, added: “Fleet renewal is important to limit nuisance for people living in the vicinity of the airport. That is why it is good to see an aircraft of the newest generation and to receive a thorough explanation.”

[1] According to the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022