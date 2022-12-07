HAVE A JOLLY TROLLEY CHRISTMAS!

This December, easyJet’s cabin crew will be serving up Christmas cheer across the UK with a special festive service for retirement home residents, bringing a special inflight experience directly to the doors of their local communities.

easyJet’s ‘Jolly Trolley’ service will see the airline’s cabin crew bringing the warm welcome they are famous for to their local retirement homes and villages, delivering a range of festive treats including mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate, with a side of Christmas carolling to complete the festive experience.

With recent research showing 1.4 million older people expect to feel lonely at Christmas, easyJet’s festive service will aim to bring some seasonal cheer to residents of retirement homes and villages up and down the country.

The service will be rolled out in retirement villages and homes in Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow throughout December, home to some of easyJet’s largest operations in the UK, where locally based cabin crew will be visiting homes in communities close to their heart and the airports they fly from.

On the first trip on the UK Tour of the ‘Jolly Trolley’, easyJet cabin crew made a surprise trip to residents at Wixams Retirement Village in Bedfordshire, near the airline’s headquarters in Luton.

Delivering mulled wine and mince pies to apartments and communal areas at the village, the crew also sang carols, which even saw some residents joining in and sharing their own talents.

Speaking about the visit, Jennifer Heseltine, a resident said: “We absolutely loved the visit from easyJet’s cabin crew. It truly made our week, and most of us haven’t stopped talking about it since. The whole experience was such a treat, and we all got stuck into the carolling”

Pam Clark, a Cabin Manager for easyJet who is based in Luton said about bringing the service to Wixams: “Making our customers feel welcome and giving them a fantastic experience when they fly with us is a really important part of what we do and so I loved being part of this initiative as it meant I could bring that famous inflight service to my very own community and spark a little extra joy this Christmas.”

Michael Brown, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, said: “Our fantastic cabin crew are big part of the community in the cities we fly from all across the UK, from Luton to Liverpool, Gatwick to Glasgow, Bristol to Belfast and so many cities in between. So, this Christmas, we wanted to take the opportunity to give back to communities we serve and bring the warm welcome and fabulous service our cabin crew are famous for directly to their doors, to share some extra special festive cheer.”