Rotana successfully retains the coveted title of ‘Best Business Hotel Brand in the Middle East’ at the Business Traveller Awards 2022 UK.

Underlining Rotana’s commitment to setting the standard for service excellence, the accolade further cements Rotana’s hospitality credentials on the international stage as the group continues delivering exceptional experiences to travellers across the region.

Globally renowned as an industry benchmark for excellence, the Business Traveller Awards are voted for by readers of the UK magazine in recognition of the achievements and high standards set by the world’s leading hotels, airports and airlines. The Business Traveller Awards celebrate the companies at the forefront of business travel and services, as well as the hard work of top-level industry executives consistently delivering unmatched experiences to travellers around the globe.

Commenting on the group’s success, Guy Hutchinson, Rotana President & CEO said: “We are delighted to accept the prestigious ‘Best Business Hotel Brand in the Middle East’ award for the fifth year. To receive this accolade is a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to ensuring guest satisfaction across our portfolio. I would like to extend my thanks to all our guests, team members and stakeholders for contributing towards Rotana’s success. As we continue to enhance our offerings, we promise to keep delivering on our brand promise of creating ‘Treasured Time’ for our guests around the world.”