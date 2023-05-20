WIZZ AIR FURTHER EXPANDS IN ALBANIA WITH 11th AIRCRAFT TO BE BASED IN TIRANA

Wizz Air, Albania’s largest airline and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, announces today further expansion from Albania, allocating yet another aircraft to its Tirana base. The state-of-the-art A321neo will both increase the airline’s capacity and provide a boost to the local economy.

This newest addition is enabling the launch of two unique direct routes to Bremen and Valencia, starting from winter 2023, as well as increased frequency on ten routes. Another unique route to Thessaloniki will start as early as August 2023. The tickets are already available at wizzair.com or on the Wizz Air’s mobile app.

The allocation of another aircraft to Tirana will grow Wizz Air’s base to 11 aircraft. Starting from winter season of 2023 passengers will be able to fly with Wizz Air from Tirana to Bremen (Germany) and Valencia (Spain). Furthermore, the additional capacity allows Wizz Air to increase the frequency of its flights from its Tirana base to Milan Malpensa, Bari, Venice Treviso, Turin, Ancona (Italy), Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Athens (Greece), Paris Beauvais, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (France), and Baden-Baden (Germany).

In addition to this expansion, the carrier is launching another route from Tirana to Thessaloniki (Greece), which will be available to passengers from 14 August 2023. The route will be operated four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with fares starting from 19.99 EUR.

The move brings the total number of the airline’s routes from Albania to 56, including three newly announced. The decision to allocate new aircraft to Tirana is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to expanding its operations in Albania. Serving as a significant investment into the local economy, this allocation will create dozens of new direct and indirect jobs in the country, including positions for pilots, cabin crew, and ground handling staff, in addition to over 300 people already directly employed by Wizz Air in Albania. Moreover, the increased capacity is expected to attract more visitors to Albania, boosting tourism and generating new business opportunities for local companies.

“We are thrilled to be bringing yet another aircraft to Tirana and be playing a significant role in the continued growth and development of the Albanian aviation industry. The allocation of an additional aircraft allows us to further strengthen our offer for Albanian passengers, giving them the opportunity to travel on 56 routes to 15 countries in Europe and beyond. We believe that our investment will help to bring more visitors to this beautiful country, and to create new opportunities for businesses and communities throughout the region”, - comments Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta.

Piervittorio Farabbi, Chief Operating Officer of Tirana International Airport, says: “After extensive collaboration with Wizz Air, we are pleased to announce the addition of a new aircraft to the airline’s fleet at Tirana International Airport, bringing the total number of aircraft stationed here to 11. This new addition not only reinforces the strong partnership between our airport and Wizz Air, but also demonstrates the airline’s confidence in the Albanian market. The new aircraft will increase capacity and connectivity, providing more options for passengers and supporting the growth of tourism and business in the region. We remain committed to bringing more low-cost options to our Albanian passengers and look forward to continued collaboration with Wizz Air.”