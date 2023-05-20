ZEL BRAND DEVELOPED BETWEEN MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL AND THE TENNIS PLAYER RAFA NADAL OPENS

The ZEL Mallorca hotel is counting the days until it opens its doors this summer to present an inspirational experience that pays tribute to the unmistakeable lifestyle of a Mediterranean home. The first ZEL hotel is located in Palmanova, just 20 minutes from the airport, 5 minutes from one of Europe’s most stunning ports, Puerto Portals, a stone’s throw from the captivating Serra de Tramuntana and right alongside a wonderful beach with over 1,000 metres of white sand and crystal-clear waters.Known as one of the top tourist destinations in Mallorca to this day, it is the perfect location to discover the entire island.

And its proximity to Palma makes it the place-to-be both for enjoying a day at the beach and as a base for venturing out to explore every charming corner of the Mallorcan capital.At ZEL Mallorca, the patio serves as the heart, epicentre and energy source for the hotel, functioning as a lobby and joining the various areas together.

A reflection of the passion for outdoor life. In this same patio the hotel also offers a speciality coffee corner from the Syra Coffee brand. And ZEL Mallorca has designed and integrated its own concept store into this special lobby area as well offering a place where visitors and guests can purchase exclusive products from local and international brands.Taking this love of open spaces as inspiration and the trend for biophilic design as a starting point, the rooms have been conceptualised with colours, textures and shapes that convey the natural world, generating a sense of peace, wellbeing and reflection for guests.

The interior of ZEL Mallorca highlights a harmonious combination of influences, with nods and references to other key aspects of Mediterranean culture, such as those from Italy and Greece, along with prints and finishes in maritime tones to generate an environment overflowing with energy.There are two fantastic pools, the Mediterranean is just a stone’s throw away, and pieces of local art are dotted throughout the common areas and the 165 rooms. These rooms include 21 Suites and Junior Suites with incredible views of the sea and electrical appliances from CREATE® as an exceptional addition, giving a retro feel to the rooms while maintaining the contemporary essence. The amenities in the rooms are creations specially selected from the personal care company HAAN®.

This brand has revolutionised the industry with its innovative and disruptive products, along with its discourse promoting protection of the planet. This philosophy is in line with our commitment to sustainability at Meliá Hotels International and all our brands. “With our first ZEL hotel in Mallorca, and with the concept that we have created for the brand, we are looking to offer those moments in life that I enjoy so much: everyone knows that I love sailing, particularly in the Mediterranean; eating on the beach, at a beach bar or in a beach club; and relaxing while spending time with friends and family, feeling at home. This is what’s most important to me, what I wanted to convey with ZEL, and I believe we have achieved it”, shares the tennis player Rafa Nadal.

The first hotel from Meliá Hotels International and Rafa Nadal reflects the spirit of Mallorca: both relaxed and full of life. In doing this they have created a hotel that combines the concepts of both fiesta and siesta, where relaxing and having a good time are the priority.​Along these same lines, ZEL Mallorca also offers some of the best culinary and gourmet options. Beso Beach is the perfect example of this, with over 10 years of experience as a benchmark for gastronomic quality, thanks to its cuisine from the heart of the Mediterranean and the Basque Country.

This unique establishment from the Beso brand on the island of Mallorca is destined to become the epicentre of outdoor life and fun throughout the year, with the very best seafront atmosphere. Beso Beach Mallorca repeats the same magic formula with tables on the sand and a menu containing fantastic products, where rice with Carabinero prawns, txuletón de vaca vieja bilbaína (T-bone steak), lobster tails and delicious mussels feature as just some of its star dishes.In line with the most up-to-date gastronomic trends, ZEL Mallorca also offers a space by Syra Coffee, one of the leading brands in speciality coffee. With over than 30 outlets throughout Spain, Syra Coffee has come to the hotel to share its democratic coffee philosophy.

A vision based on an environmentally-friendly product—obtained from transparent fair-trade crops, on family farms with a maximum of one hectare, to avoid overexploitation—and on offering good quality, perfectly brewed, seasonal coffee to please all palates, moving customers away from mass-produced varieties. When it comes to wellness, exercise is always a key aspect. ZEL Mallorca provides guests with professional trainers, who will help them to create their own personal routines. The hotel also offers a large gym with cutting-edge equipment, multifunction heated rooms for a greater challenge, hanging equipment for outdoor activities, and meditation spaces. For those who love outdoor sports, the gardens and the enormous golden sandy beach are perfect places for keeping in shape.

And alongside the outdoor treatments on offer, the hotel also provides a spa with three treatment rooms, two jacuzzis, a steam room and a sauna. To complete the experience, the hotel team has also designed a programme of concerts, music sessions and excursions. Guests can enjoy sports boot camps and tastings of local products at incredible locations, or they can explore some of the island’s most iconic destinations either on foot or on a bike, with routes exclusively selected by Rafa Nadal himself. Perfect activities for discovering the area and connecting with the true essence of the Mediterranean.

“The personality of ZEL Mallorca has a little something for everyone. Here you can do everything or just enjoy yourself while doing nothing; we have thought of every little detail to make sure your visit to our home is unique. We have a programme full of events that celebrate life: concerts, parties on the beach or by the pool, and endless hours of music that fits perfectly with every moment of the day”, explains Antonio Albiol, General Manager of ZEL Mallorca.