WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES CONTINUED EXPANSION

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, announces further expansion to its base in Belgrade, where it allocates one of its Airbus A321ceo aircraft.

The allocation of the new aircraft is enabling the launch of five new routes as well as increased frequency on 5 routes from Belgrade. The new route can be already booked, with tickets available now at wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app.

The allocation of one more aircraft to Wizz Air’s Belgrade base will grow the base to four aircraft. The move brings the number of routes from the base to 23, including the launch of flights to from the Serbia’s capital city. Furthermore, the additional capacity allows Wizz Air to increase frequency of its flights from the base to Barcelona, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Paris Beauvaris and Rome – Fiumicino.

“We are delighted to be expanding in Belgrade, demonstrating our commitment to the Serbian market where we are the number one ULCC carrier by both seat and passenger numbers. From July 2023 we will operate 4 aircraft from the airport and with that connect Serbia’s capital with plenty of destinations. The allocation of our latest aircraft in Belgrade allows us to further strengthen our market offer, providing our Serbian customers the opportunity to travel on a total of 23 routes in 13 countries from Belgrade and to another 5 routes from within the country.” comments Evelin Jeckel, Network Officer of Wizz Air.