Great House Antigua to Host Its First Ever Opera Week

Opera enthusiasts and music lovers will be able to enjoy an unforgettable blend of an intimate music performances blended with an historical ambiance and natural beauty at the first ever Opera Week being hosted by The Great House Antigua, 3-9 June 2024.

Guests at the boutique hotel are bound to be captivated by the enchanting performances of celebrated soprano Miranda Heldt, a Guildhall School of Music and Drama-trained artist.

Throughout the week, guests will have the privilege of experiencing intimate and exquisite operatic renditions by Miranda Heldt. With a repertoire that spans the works of Mozart, Vivaldi, J.S. Bach, and other esteemed composers, each evening Miranda will transport guests into a world of melodic beauty. The performances will take place in various atmospheric locations, including the Georgian drawing room, a sea-facing deck and beneath the shade of trees across the expansive 26-acre grounds.

The Opera Week will also feature captivating contributions from talented guest musicians from Antigua, who will showcase their exceptional skill with steel pans, adding a delightful Caribbean flair to the musical extravaganza.

Miranda Heldt regularly preforms at the Ritz in London and was a soloist in W.A. Mozart’s Requiem and Coronation Mass. Her exceptional talent has been honed through extensive training, including a year at the prestigious Scuola di Musica di Fiesole in Florence under the guidance of Elena Cecchi-Fedi. Miranda has also participated in master classes, including those led by Helena Lazarska at the Mozarteum Sommerakademie in Salzburg.

Prices for stays at The Great House Antigua start from US$650 per night, based on two adults sharing a suite and including all meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information visit www.thegreathouseantigua.com