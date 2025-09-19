Raffles Dubai announces the appointment of Safwan Abu Risheh as General Manager

Raffles Dubai is pleased to announce the appointment of Safwan Abu Risheh as General Manager. Safwan brings with him over 25 years of international experience in the luxury hospitality sector, having held senior leadership roles across the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Mexico. A seasoned hotelier and strategic visionary, he joins Raffles Dubai following a highly successful tenure as Managing Director of Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver.

Throughout his career, Safwan has shaped and elevated some of the world’s most renowned luxury hotel brands, including Four Seasons and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. He is recognised for his expertise in leading large-scale renovations, conceptualising immersive F&B experiences, and driving exceptional performance across all facets of hotel operations. His leadership has consistently delivered record-breaking RevPAR, elevated guest satisfaction scores, and long-term brand value creation.

A dynamic and inclusive leader, Safwan is widely respected for his ability to build and mentor high-performing teams. His career highlights include five ultra-luxury hotel openings, creative asset repositioning strategies, and notable revenue growth, particularly across residential and commercial portfolios.

A Canadian national of Middle Eastern heritage, Safwan holds a degree in Business Administration and Economics and has completed executive programmes at Cornell University in Hotel Real Estate Investment and Executive Leadership. An active contributor to the industry, he previously served on the board of Destination Vancouver and collaborated with key tourism and development stakeholders.

“It is an honour to join Raffles Dubai, a property that has maintained the standard for luxury and personalised service in the region,” said Safwan Abu Risheh. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team to build upon the hotel’s legacy, while embracing innovation and delivering memorable experiences that reflect the timeless elegance of the Raffles brand.”

His return to the Middle East marks a meaningful new chapter, combining deep regional insight with global experience. Safwan sees Raffles Dubai as a unique opportunity to contribute to one of the most iconic addresses in luxury hospitality in Dubai.

For more information, please call 04 324 8888, email [email protected] or [email protected], or visit:

https://www.raffles.com/dubai/