White Beach launches new Ladies Day in Dubai

It’s the perfect temperature for a pool and beach day, so the unveiling of White Beach Ladies Day, which kicks off on the silky white, sandy shores of Atlantis, the Palm every Tuesday, will be music to the ears of those in search of an afternoon of tanning, sipping and grazing – with plenty of entertainment thrown in too.

Taking place every Tuesday from 12:00-17:00, the city’s newest and most sought-after beach club is laying on two enticing packages.

The standard package, which includes unlimited wine and cocktails, costs just AED100, while the premium package, which includes wine, vodka, gin and refreshing froze, costs AED150.

Ladies will also be able to avail a 50 per cent discount on a specially curated menu.

The Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at White Restaurant has already developed a sterling reputation for its fresh and innovative line-up, starring dishes like sea bass ceviche, sautéed gambas, an immense seafood tower, squid ink risotto, burrata pizzetta and cauliflower arancini.

Not just for the ladies, gentlemen will be looked after, with the cost of their AED200 entrance fee including AED100 credit for food and beverages.

Epitomising bare-foot luxury, White’s cool, white-washed décor, dreamy infinity pool, multiple beach areas, and enticing partially-submerged sunbeds, along with its laid-back bohemian vibe, will instantly ease guests into holiday mode, with the option of shaded cabanas, lounge tables and double beds – complete with crocheted parasols.

What’s more, guests will also be treated to an eclectic array of entertainment in the shape of resident DJs playing a mix of uplifting tracks and chill-out music, as well as a string of weekly beauty activations, and a variety of giveaways.