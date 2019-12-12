Christmas getaway begins in earnest at easyJet

Today is set to be the busiest day for easyJet festive flying, with more than 280,000 passengers taking off on 1,772 flights across the network.

A record 3.8 million passengers will fly with the airline between December 21st and January 5th, with customers travelling early to avoid the last-minute Christmas rush.

In the UK alone, 146,000 passengers are set to fly to or from easyJet’s UK airports today, toppling the record for the most passengers travelling with the airline on one day during Christmas.

Amsterdam and Geneva top the list of most popular destinations.

Customers are taking the opportunity to explore some last-minute Christmas markets, or destinations such as Geneva which is extremely popular for those heading to the Alps and hitting the slopes, using the Swiss city as a gateway.

Paris is the third most popular destination, with thousands of customers choosing to visit the French capital for Christmas.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager, easyJet, said: “We are seeing high demand across our entire network of more than 1,000 routes on Friday, December 20th as more people than ever before are flying either home or on holiday with us this Christmas in what will be our busiest Christmas ever.

“The Christmas period has always been one of our busiest times of year for our customers and this year will be no exception.”