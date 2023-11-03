What’s new in Orlando for 2024

Tourism board Visit Orlando will be exhibiting at this year’s London World Travel Market on stand S3-222.

Orlando is the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World®, and the No. 1 meeting destination in the country. The tourism board looks to highlight these key messages as well as a variety of talking points going into 2024, including accessibility, the newest openings inside and outside of the parks, affordable Orlando, and lesser-known experiences.

Orlando is constantly evolving with plenty of new openings and additions planned for the end of 2023 and into 2024.

Accommodation:

The luxury Waldorf Astoria Orlando is undergoing a comprehensive, multi-phase reimagination with this expected to debut in December 2023.

Ideal for families and groups, Evermore Orlando Resort is planning a late-2023 grand opening, with reservations now open for stays beginning 5 February 2024. This resort will be a re-imagined 10,000-bedroom complex, offering an array of stay experiences from single homes and villas to flats. Also onsite, a new Conrad Orlando, features 433 rooms, including 51 regular suites and 10 spacious family suites.

Transportation:

Florida’s Brightline high-speed rail service is revolutionising Orlando to Miami travel, with the service up and running from 22nd September 2023. The route includes 16 daily round trips with hourly departures, including stops in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Aventura.

Experiences:

Journey of Water, inspired by Moana, opens in late-2023 within World Nature, the EPCOT neighbourhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty, awe, and balance of the natural world. The all-ages attraction will allow guests to explore and engage with water as it travels from the skies to the oceans and back again.

Caribe Royale Orlando Resort will debut its all-new, sports-centric facility, Stadium Club, in January 2024.

Universal Orlando Resort will debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animations’ animated characters in an immersive and interactive experience in 2024. The land will feature Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, along with interactive play spaces and attractions including characters from Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, and more.