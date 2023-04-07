Westin Hotels & Resorts Teams Up With Abbott World Marathon Majors

Underscoring the brand’s newly reimagined and beloved WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending program, Westin Hotels & Resorts – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – is teaming up with Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM), the series of six of the most renowned marathons in the world, for a first-ever, multi-year hospitality partnership to champion race travelers – and their supporters – during AbbottWMM major weekends.

The collaboration – activating at select Westin properties in Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York City, and Tokyo – will offer new, tailored experiences to help marathoners of all levels get to the starting line and cross the finish line, as well as offer exclusive perks to celebrate the achievements of Six Star Finishers.

“For decades, travel has been a fundamental part of running, with runners selecting destinations and planning travel around coveted milestone races. Westin – a brand that has always been rooted in enhancing guests’ well-being and enabling them to stay active while traveling – is supporting race travelers with new energy at the Abbott World Marathon Majors,” said Catherine Flint, Senior Director, Global Brand Management, Westin Hotels & Resorts, and a new Six Star Finisher, having recently completed the Tokyo Marathon in March. “Our dedicated community of race travelers, and their supporters, can count on Westin for the latest in training and recovery programs, including our reinvigorated WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending program, in order to help them move and feel their best during these monumental race weekends.”

Marathon Weekend Activations Optimize Race Travelers’ Westin Stays, Whether They’re Prepping for a Race or Cheering From the Sidelines

From Westin hotel guests to local runners and their support teams, the brand is gearing up for complimentary wellness experiences during AbbottWMM weekends. Situated within Westin properties, the Westin Marathon Zone serves as the heart of the marathon weekend happenings, offering the following:

Recovery Concierges, who will provide best-in-class recovery tips using the new signature Gear Lending kits that are available for guests to borrow at Westin properties around the world. These innovative kits feature the latest high-tech recovery and total body strength training equipment from Hyperice and Bala, which are beneficial for recovering from a run, winding down from a day of sightseeing, or looking to improve circulation after a long-haul flight.

To help runners warm up pre-race and wind down post-race, Westin will offer dedicated training and recovery sessions led by Hyperice and Bala instructors.

Throughout the weekends, the Westin Marathon Zone will offer lite bites and beverages inspired by the brand’s Eat Well Menu program that focuses on nutritious and well-balanced options for guests to stay on track while on the road. On marathon days, Eat Well Snack Packs will be available for supporters as well as convenient grab-n-go items for runners. Celebratory bites and beverages will be available post-race.

For supporters, a poster-designing station will be available to create celebratory signage for their loved one as well as branded pom poms and cowbells to cheer them on.

Curated itineraries, featuring the latest and greatest in each city, will be available to make the most of the destination on marathon weekends.

“We know that running a marathon is challenging, and participating in a marathon while traveling miles away from your routine requires extra levels of support,” said Dawna Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Abbott World Marathon Majors.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Westin Hotels & Resorts to enhance the experience of runners competing in the Abbott World Marathon Majors, as well as all race travelers during their training, recovery, and all the moments in between as they pursue their greatest potential.”