Weshah appointed general manager at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar has welcomed Nizar Weshah to the role of general manager of the hotel, which is slated to open by the end of this year.

Weshah is from Jordan and is a seasoned hotelier with over two decades of experience in the industry.

In his new role, he will look after the entire operations of Grand Hyatt Al Khobar.

Weshah started his career with Hyatt in Amman, and soon made his way to Baku, Muscat, Belgrade and Jeddah.

After the successful opening of Park Hyatt Jeddah in 2009, Weshah was appointed as the general manager of Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya in 2012.

Under his charge, the property was recognised as Saudi Arabia’s Leading Business Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

“Having successfully establishing the first Hyatt Regency in Riyadh; I am delighted to be a part of the grand adventure that awaits me in Al Khobar and I plan to bring the same success to Grand Hyatt Al Khobar,” said Weshah.

“Al Khobar is one of the largest cities in the Gulf Cooperation Council and, together with Dammam and Dhahran forms the ‘Triplet Cities’, Saudi Arabia’s key economic and tourism hub.

“Here, the Grand Hyatt brand will inspire guests to celebrate their life’s ambitions through its captivating appeal and welcoming service that creates moments of more.”

Expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar will offer 314 rooms and 55 apartments.

This will be the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in the kingdom.

Hyatt’s growth strategy is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on increasing tourism and boosting the kingdom’s economy.

The anticipated new property reinforces Hyatt’s ongoing commitment to developing its brand pipeline, with the current portfolio consisting of Park Hyatt Jeddah, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.