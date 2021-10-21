Virgin Atlantic rolls out new autumn menus as flying returns

As Virgin Atlantic ramps up services to popular destinations such as San Francisco and Cape Town, the airline has evolved its onboard options with new autumn menus.

The move includes the re-introduction of some Upper Class favourites as well as all new sustainable wine in cans for premium and economy – all available on board this month.

Following the restart of passenger flying in July last year, the airline simplified its service onboard to minimise interaction between customers and crew, since then service has been expanded progressively.

The updates this month mark another step in delivering award-winning in-flight offerings whilst ensuring health and safety remains top of mind.

Upper Class customers will see the return of Virgin Atlantic’s famous cocktails and barista style coffees, Supper service and Extra Bite menu, as well as enhanced menu options.

New starters available include a pear and Waldorf salad or smoked duck breast followed by a main choice of braised pork cheek, roasted trout fillet or vegan spiced cauliflower pie.

Premium updates see new antipasti plate as a starter followed by an autumnal venison stew, spicy jerk chicken or vegan penne Bolognese and finally a delicious dessert option of a New York style cheesecake.

Customers looking for a warming mid-flight pick me up will also be pleased to learn that the hot chocolate service has returned across all cabins.

As part of Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to reducing waste, Premium and Economy customers will be trialling the service of Nice Drinks Sauvignon Blanc or Argentinian Malbec as part of the complementary wine service.

The cans are 100 per cent recyclable, plastic free and a more sustainable, lighter weight option than wine bottles.

Nice Drinks will be available on board from late October.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “At Virgin Atlantic we know that the travelling experience is about so much more than just getting from A to B.

“As restrictions continue to ease and customers return to the skies, we’ve introduced some exciting new autumn menu options, and reintroduced onboard favourites and little touches that make all the difference in enhancing the flying experience for our customers.

“We’re also proud to be making changes in line with our commitment to offering a more sustainable service, by trialling recyclable wine in cans from Nice Drinks.”