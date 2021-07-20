Wavehouse welcomes summer with special offer

Atlantis, the Palm’s family-friendly entertainment destination, Wavehouse, is bringing double the fun this summer with an outstanding midweek offer to cool down in style.

Until September 1st, guests will receive the same amount spent on food and beverage back in arcade credit to hide from the heat and have a blast playing games together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Families can indulge in signatures like deep-fried Babybel or rainbow sliders, as well as dishes designed by Wavehouse chefs for sharing, including chicken wings, BBQ ribs, nachos, pizza, and a selection of delectable desserts.

After appetites are satisfied, it is time to turn up the fun and use the arcade credit to enjoy over 50 games spanning two floors, with classics like PacMan and air hockey, or the world’s first three-axis rotation simulator Stereo VR.

‘Double Trouble’ runs every Sunday to Wednesday at Wavehouse, Atlantis, the Palm, from 12:00-16:00.

Minimum spend is AED 100, with a maximum arcade credit of AED 500 per visit per family/group.