United States urges travellers to avoid UK

Officials in the United States have warned American citizens not to travel to the UK as Covid-19 cases soar.

The US Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) earlier placed Britain on level four, the highest level of risk, warning that even fully vaccinated travellers could be in danger of contracting Covid-19.

The CDC said in a statement: “Avoid travel to the United Kingdom.

“If you must travel to the United Kingdom, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.

“Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants.”

The guidance instructs US citizens in the UK to “follow recommendations or requirements in the United Kingdom, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others”.

This advice comes despite England eliminating legal requirements for face coverings and social distancing earlier this week.

Travel between the US and the UK, as well as much of Europe, is already heavily restricted.

Under an order put in place by president Donald Trump 16 months ago, only US citizens and permanent residents, as well as close family members and specialist visa holders, can enter the country from the UK.

The rules state that travellers must not have been in the UK for any of the 14 days prior to arriving in the US, meaning Brits can only enter the US if they first spend two weeks in a country not subject to restrictions, such as Mexico.

Suggestions have been raised of a potential travel corridor that could ease the rules.