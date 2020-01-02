Wavehouse to celebrate first anniversary in Dubai

It’s been a big year for Wavehouse.

Having carved a name for itself across the region as a fun-loving hangout for both families and groups of friends, the casual, all-encompassing entertainment destination has plenty to celebrate.

On Thursday, January 30th from 20:00 onwards, Dubai residents are invited to the birthday party of the year, as the venue celebrates in style with live music, drinks, canapes, award-winning entertainment – and a few surprises too.

A one-stop-shop offering bowling, arcade games, soft play, surfing, shakes, and bites, Wavehouse has also developed a reputation for its vivacious live music scene, and to commemorate its first birthday, the venue will be celebrating its love of music to the hilt.

Kicking off with a DJ, this will then be followed by a performance by About Last Night at 21:00.

The specialist showband – who have been shaking things up in the region with their dynamic sets and broad repertoire – will be followed by Hollaphonic, the British DJ and production duo composed of Greg Stainer and Olly Wood who were the first dance music duo to be signed to a major record label in the Middle East.

Fresh from their successful F1 performance where they opened for the Killers, the DJ duo will get the crowds going with a rousing set, making Wavehouse the place to be to kick off the weekend.

In between the uplifting music, guests will be treated to an array of captivating entertainment in the shape of LED fan dancers, aerial hoop artists and balloon art, along with a surfing performance in the venue’s very own record-breaking Wave Rider machine, which allows guests to experience the rush of surfing – even if they’re just watching it from the wooden deck which overlooks the wave pool.

Adrenaline junkies will also be able to experience Surf’s Up themselves with complimentary sessions available to early birds.

Guests will also be served a complimentary welcome drink on arrival to raise a toast to many more great years ahead, along with a selection of tempting canapes and signature light bites from Wavehouse’s crowd-pleasing menu: including colourful sliders, vibrant salads, tangy ribs and pizzas.

For award-winning entertainment, in a trailblazing destination, with great food, cold drinks and a whirlwind of activities, Wavehouse’s first birthday bash is shaping up to be an epic event.