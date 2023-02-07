Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi launches ‘Superman Season’

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is hosting its first-ever ‘Superman Season’ this February, with various Superman-inspired activities, exciting meets and greets and family-friendly entertainment for every super fan. In honor of the iconic DC Super Hero’s 85th anniversary, fans can look forward to an unforgettable themed experience at the world’s largest indoor theme park, running daily until March 19th.

Right from the Park’s entrance, guests are invited to don the iconic red cape for fantastic photo opportunities with the ever-so-famous Bugs Bunny statue in Superman overlay. Inside the Warner Bros. Plaza, park-goers can bring out the hero in them as they get the chance to meet and greet with Superman and Supergirl and collect a unique character sticker made exclusively for the Superman Season.

Over at Metropolis, guests and families can enjoy a Superman and Supergirl Mosaic activity every day from 2pm to 5pm and pass by the Ace O’ Clubs for a quick break to enjoy Superman-themed cake pops and cookies.

This season, Annual Passholders can avail exclusive family-friendly interactive activities as part of the season, such as quiz questions, crosswords and word scramble. Guests can also look forward to participating in the Superman Run, which will be taking place on March 19th, in a friendly Super Hero themed event catered for every Superfan.

The Park’s various retail stores will include personalized Superman and Supergirl capes that will be up for grabs throughout the season, with retail carts available for purchase in the Warner Bros. Plaza and Metropolis.

For more information, please visit: www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

Yas island was awarded World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022 and Warner Bros received the award for Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022 at last year’s World Travel Awards