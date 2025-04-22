Walt Disney World’s Victoria & Albert’s Retains MICHELIN Star Rating in 2025

Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has retained their MICHELIN star rating in 2025. This honor celebrates the restaurant’s dedication to refined technique, inspired creativity and continued excellence that surrounds the Victoria & Albert’s experience.

“Every single member of our team is part of this success. Their unwavering dedication and passion for excellence has made this possible,” Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers stated. “Each of us, from the kitchen to our reservations office, plays a role in delivering something truly special and to have our efforts acknowledged by MICHELIN is deeply humbling.”

For over 20 years, this signature dining experience has been known for its lavish setting, offering a multi-course dining experience that features carefully curated menus featuring premium and sustainable ingredients sourced globally. Drawing inspiration from Queen Victoria’s historic Jubilee Celebration, guests are immersed in an experience where timeless traditions seamlessly blend with modern culinary artistry. Beyond the culinary creations in the kitchen, the restaurant has a world-class wine collection featuring more than 500 different selections.

Sommelier Israel Perez, recipient of MICHELIN’s 2024 Florida Service Award, has been committed to crafting dining moments throughout Walt Disney World Resort for more than 20 years. As the maître d’hôtel, Perez and his team diligently ensure that guests of Victoria & Albert’s have an outstanding, personalized experience.

“Many of the guests that visit us come with MICHELIN recognition in their minds, we want each of our guests to know that the food is an essential part of the journey and our commitment to both hospitality and genuine, gracious, heartfelt service is what completes the experience,” said Perez. “The moment you walk through our doors, you are not just dining with us, you are being welcomed into something that we hope will stay with you long after the last bite.”

Victoria & Albert’s is the sole location in Florida to hold both the AAA Five Diamond and the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star awards, consistently since 2000 and 2018 respectively. The restaurant has also been honored with the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence and the Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional.

Recognized globally, the MICHELIN Guide is widely considered an authority on dining quality and excellence and an international benchmark for fine dining. Restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide are recommended by anonymous inspectors, who assess restaurant quality based upon five criteria: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu.

Victoria & Albert’s made its MICHELIN Star debut in 2024 and remains the first and only theme park destination in the U.S. to ever earn a MICHELIN Star. The Victoria & Albert’s experience is an incredible example of how Walt Disney World continues to raise the bar for exceptional dining – from Mickey Bars to MICHELIN Stars.

To learn more about Victoria & Albert’s or to make reservations, please visit DisneyWorld.com.