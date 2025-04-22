Discover the Future of Air Travel with Air New Zealand’s Newly Retrofitted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Air New Zealand has officially welcomed the first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from its fleet back to Auckland after undergoing a significant retrofit. The aircraft, ZK-NZH, spent 184 days in Singapore undergoing an extensive transformation that has included new Business Premier Luxe™ seats, redesigned Business Premier, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. This world-first retrofit marks a major milestone in the airline’s 85-year history and is part of Air New Zealand’s ambitious plans to refurbish its entire fleet of 14 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The new design of the Dreamliner includes significant upgrades, such as brand-new carpets, curtains, and even reimagined lavatories with hands-free waste disposal and amenity holders. Additionally, the aircraft now features updated inflight entertainment systems, including new screens and a Sky Pantry installed in the Economy cabin for passenger convenience.

Air New Zealand Chief Commercial Officer, Jeremy O’Brien, expressed excitement about the return of the retrofitted Dreamliner to home soil. “The arrival of the first aircraft in our 787-9 fleet to undergo this transformation is a significant moment for our airline, our customers, and our people. This new experience is a great step forward in Air New Zealand’s future,” O’Brien stated. The aircraft is currently undergoing final tests, including inflight entertainment system trials and crew ground training, before it begins welcoming passengers in mid-May.

The retrofit project involves 14 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with the second aircraft already in Singapore for its transformation. By the end of 2026, all of Air New Zealand’s 787-9s will feature the new cabin configurations, which offer a total of 272 seats. This includes four Business Premier Luxe seats, 22 Business Premier seats, 33 Premium Economy seats, and 213 Economy seats, with 13 of those featuring the popular Economy Skycouch™.

The retrofit is a comprehensive renovation of each aircraft’s cabin, akin to renovating a home. It includes replacing the seats, flooring, and inflight entertainment, ensuring a refreshed experience for travelers on long-haul flights.

The retrofitted aircraft will soon be flying on various routes, and more details about specific schedules and availability will be shared in the coming weeks.

