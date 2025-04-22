Aeroplan, Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, has partnered with Chexy, an innovative Canadian-founded, female-led fintech platform, to help members turn payments for essential services like rent, bills and taxes into rewards.

Starting today, Aeroplan members across Canada can earn Aeroplan points through Chexy, with Aeroplan credit cardholders earning even more points when paying with their card. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Chexy enables members to use their credit card for large, routine payments typically made via e-transfer or pre-authorized debit or bill payment — helping them earn points, build credit and get more out of expenses that usually go unrewarded. Chexy joins Aeroplan’s growing list of world-class retail partners, including Starbucks, Uber, LCBO, and 1,200+ participating Parkland fuel and convenience stores Canada-wide and more.

“We know our members are looking for more ways to boost their points on everyday spending,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. “Our partnership with Chexy helps us unlock new, high-impact earning categories, helping our members get closer to their next trip — faster.”

Starting today, Aeroplan members across Canada can earn Aeroplan points through Chexy, with Aeroplan credit cardholders earning even more points when paying with their card. Members can also take advantage of a limited-time bonus offer up to 10,000 bonus points with Chexy.

“Our partnership with Aeroplan marks a game-changing moment for Canadian consumers to unlock value from the largest payments they make,” said Lizaveta Akhvledziani Carew, CEO & Co-Founder of Chexy. “At a time when the cost of living is top of mind, this partnership brings a more rewarding way to earn—potentially doubling or even tripling rewards each year. It’s a major step toward reshaping the future of payments and loyalty, where consumers come first.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive Launch Offers for Aeroplan Members

New Chexy users can earn up to 10,000 Aeroplan points by completing the following actions:

Open a new Chexy account and make the first payment before July 15, 2025 and earn 2,000 points

Earn an additional 1,000 points following the 12th consecutive monthly payment

Earn 5,000 points after processing $5,000 in payments within 6 months of activating the first payment

Earn 500 points for the second and each additional recurring payment (up to a total of four) made within 6 months of activating the first payment, up to 2,000 points

All payments need to be a minimum of $50

Additional Offer

Refer friends to earn more points: Earn 1000 points for each new Chexy user referral who completes a first $50+ payment (up to 10 referrals per Chexy account).

Supercharge earnings with an Aeroplan credit card

Maximize earnings by paying through Chexy with an Aeroplan credit card. For example, $2,950/month in eligible expenses could earn 35,400 points annually on the Aeroplan core credit card, or 44,250 with an Aeroplan premium credit card.

Full details: chexy.co/aeroplan

More ways to earn and redeem, every day

Aeroplan offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network—covering 45+ airlines and over 1,300 destinations globally. With no blackout dates or surcharges on Air Canada flights, and one-way short-haul flights starting from 6,000 points, it’s easy to turn points into unforgettable travel.

Members can also take advantage of exclusive hotel deals at over 9,000 properties through Aeroplan HotelSavers, or redeem points for gift cards and top brand merchandise at the Aeroplan eStore.

To join Aeroplan’s 9+ million members and start earning more on the payments you already make, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan