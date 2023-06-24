Walt Disney World Resort Celebrates America With Patriotic Fanfare This Fourth of July

Fourth of July is a time for patriotic celebrations across the United States, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will commemorate the holiday with exciting fanfare.

Star-spangled spectaculars are a time-honored tradition across the resort, reflecting Walt Disney’s deep love of America and faith in the nation’s future.

Here are some of the ways guests can celebrate the stars and stripes this July 4 holiday.

Nighttime Spectaculars Light Up the Skies

Magic Kingdom Park – Park Hours: July 3, 8 a.m.-12 midnight.; July 4, 8 a.m.-1 a.m.

“Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” – a nighttime spectacular with booming fireworks lighting up the sky and orchestrated to patriotic melodies. Shows will take place July 3 and July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Guests can also dance the night away with DJs mixing tunes throughout the park.

EPCOT – Park Hours: July 4, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

“EPCOT Forever,” the limited-time spectacle of fireworks, lasers, lighting and special effects, will include a patriotic Fourth of July grand finale – “Heartbeat of Freedom.” The show will take place at 9 p.m.

A cappella vocal group Voices of Liberty will perform numbers from the American song book beneath the rotunda in The American Adventure.

Some of your favorite Disney pals will don their “Spirit of ’76” attire and meet with guests throughout the day, also at The American Adventure.

Celebrating at Disney Resort Hotels

Disney Resort hotels get into the red, white and blue spirit with an array of patriotic events and activities. From campfire cookouts at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Movies Under the Stars or a leisurely afternoon poolside, summer delights abound. Guests staying in resort hotels on the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake can cap off their day viewing the nightly Electrical Water Pageant. This cavalcade of sea creatures in lights includes a patriotic grand finale featuring the American flag and stars all in sparkling lights. More information about special activities is available in each resort’s daily schedule.

Food That Is Worth a Salute

For a limited time, Walt Disney World guests can dazzle their taste buds with patriotic bites and sips in honor of the nation’s birthday. Indulgences returning this year include a Fourth of July Fruit Tart, a blackberry custard topped with fresh berries and a vanilla panna cotta popsicle, available June 27-July 4 at Contempo Café in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. At EPCOT, look for a Fourth of July Liege Waffle, available on July 4 only at Connections Café. There will be many more tantalizing treats at all four parks, Disney Springs, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and resort hotels. For more details, stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog.

Celebrate the 4th of July Every Day

America is celebrated every day of the year at Walt Disney World, with fan favorite attractions that pay tribute to the country’s history.

Main Street, U.S.A., inspired by Walt Disney’s childhood hometown of Marceline, Missouri, is a step back in time to a quintessential American town at the turn of the 20th century. The colorful Victorian setting is where guests can enjoy the famous Dapper Dans barbershop quartet, horse-drawn carriages and the high-flying revelry of the Main Street Philharmonic band.

Since the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, the daily Flag Retreat ceremony has retired the American flag for the night in a celebratory tribute to U.S. Veterans, who often participate in the ceremony, receiving warm recognition for their service and sacrifice.

Set in the Revolutionary War era, Liberty Square pays tribute to daily life in the original thirteen colonies. Guests can get up close to an authentic replica of the Liberty Bell and meet all 45 Presidents of the United States in a stirring show tracing the nation’s history inside the Hall of Presidents. A walk along the Rivers of America from Liberty Square to neighboring Frontierland is a journey through the country’s era of westward expansion.

The American Adventure located in World Showcase at EPCOT features a dramatic production including 35 Audio-Animatronics figures that retell pivotal moments and events throughout the country’s history. From the landing of the Mayflower to Valley Forge, the Civil War to the Great Depression, Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain guide guests on this trip through time.

Note that to experience any in-park offerings, guests must have valid theme park admission and may need a theme park reservation depending on type of admission and date of visit. The ability to visit a theme park is subject to the park’s capacity limitations.

Guests can visit DisneyWorld.com for more information about planning their Fourth of July celebration at Walt Disney World Resort.